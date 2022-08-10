CLEARWATER VALLEY — After a slide closed Selway Road on July 15, the Kidder-Harris Highway District, responsible for the road, has been trying to clear the slide. The continued movement and instability of the slide have challenged the road district and their contractor, Debco. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has worked to improve the bypass routes, but they are steep, narrow mountain roads and add considerable time. With no end in sight, it’s a difficult situation for people, who live, work or recreate there, but the road district is really in a tough place.
The forces of nature are strong and it’s a reminder that we live in a wild place, where things are unpredictable. I remember a few years back when a February slide closed the highway to Elk City for months.
Speaking of elk, I’ve been seeing smaller groups of them in my neighborhood. Five cows and four calves strolled through on Sunday morning. No matter how often I see elk, it still fills me with wonder.
The Chief Lookingglass Pow-wow is the next big event happening in the Clearwater Valley, in Kamiah. It’s all weekend, from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug. 21, with dancing, drumming and honoring of ancestors. On Saturday, Aug. 20, the day begins with a huckleberry pancake feed, a fun run, a friendship dinner and a Main St. parade, and ntertribal dancing and special dance contests throughout the weekend. I’ve been to this a couple of times and enjoyed the dancing, the special clothing, and learning a little of the local culture. For a full schedule of events look for posters around Kamiah or on Facebook, look for Chief Lookingglass PowWow.
That same weekend in Kamiah, the Lewis County Friends of NRA is hosting a firearm festival, gun bash raffle, and a dance, with live country rock music by the Jesse Quandt band. The festival is by advance tickets only, but the dance is open to the public. For information, go to www.friendsofnra.org/id.
With our cool, wet spring and late start to summer, it’s hard to believe it’s almost time for kids to go back to school. Stay cool and enjoy the rest of the summer!
