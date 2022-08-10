Selway Road slide 2022 photo

Two large excavators continue to work near the bottom of the slide, while other equipment works near the top, on Aug. 3.

 Photo by Ben Stowell, Idaho County GIS technician

CLEARWATER VALLEY — After a slide closed Selway Road on July 15, the Kidder-Harris Highway District, responsible for the road, has been trying to clear the slide. The continued movement and instability of the slide have challenged the road district and their contractor, Debco. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has worked to improve the bypass routes, but they are steep, narrow mountain roads and add considerable time. With no end in sight, it’s a difficult situation for people, who live, work or recreate there, but the road district is really in a tough place.

The forces of nature are strong and it’s a reminder that we live in a wild place, where things are unpredictable. I remember a few years back when a February slide closed the highway to Elk City for months.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments