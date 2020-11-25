CLEARWATER VALLEY — If you’re in Kamiah in the next week, check out the Christmas displays in the windows of various businesses, including the Clearwater Progress and the Teen Center. Trees, wreaths, table settings and more, artistically created and arranged by community sponsors, are up for auction. This is part of the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) Teen Center Festival of the Trees fund-raiser. People can bid online or at the Teen Center through Dec. 4. Check out UYLC Facebook page for information.
In this week of Thanksgiving, I hear a lot of people saying, “I’m tired of COVID, I can’t wait for things to get back to normal.” To me, that doesn’t seem likely. Even once there’s a vaccine, getting it distributed and convincing enough people to take one to reduce the spread are a huge undertaking that could take months, or even several years. Compared to most of the people in the country, things are a lot more “normal” here. Kids are, for the most part, still able to attend in-person school and playing sports. Both Clearwater Valley and Kamiah had homecoming parades and football games last month.
I hear people complain about Zoom or other online meetings, but in the long run, the convenience of attending a meeting from home, saves travel time. It may increase participation in school board, city council, or other meetings open to the public. Sometimes meeting in person is more effective, but not always. I hope meetings open to the public will continue to have a virtual option in the future. Although my church returned to in-person services over the summer, the pastor has continued the virtual option.
The addition of plexiglass barriers to separate cashiers and customers seems like a good advance. I doubt that businesses will all suddenly take them down, since they can slow the spread of colds and flu also. Having a sick service worker coughing or sneezing on a customer or vice versa has never been a good idea. Like my friend, Sara, said, maybe washing our hands is a good idea when there is not a pandemic.
With the Governor’s order to move into stage 2 of the re-opening plan, craft fairs and other holiday and Christmas-time gatherings are getting cancelled. The decrease in crowd size led to the shift to “no fans in stands for high school sports.” I’m hearing from parents who are clearly disappointed that they can’t watch their kids play sports. It’s sad for the kids too, to not look up and see their families and friends there to encourage them. But would it be better to just cancel sports like many high schools and colleges have done?
Some of the local Christmas time events take a lot of time and money for volunteers to organize and often it is the same people year after year who organize them. If you’re one of the people upset about a cancelled event and you haven’t helped with it in the past, hoping you will be first in line to volunteer for community events in the future.
This year can be a year to start new traditions. We are blessed with an amazing landscape of forests and river canyons owned collectively by all of us. A chance to see abundant wildlife, go for a hike, a scenic drive or just an opportunity for peace. Although having millions of acres of open space nearby is the norm in parts of the west, most of the people in the country don’t have this. Enjoy your Thanksgiving!
