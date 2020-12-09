CLEARWATER VALLEY — This week, I visited with some teenage boys with the Upriver Youth Leadership Council’s Youth Advisory Board about the volunteer work they are doing, delivering meals-on-wheels to senior citizens on a Kooskia-Stites route every other Friday, on their day off from school. They enjoy the interaction, noting how happy people are to see them come to the door. The teens also rake leaves, shovel snow, move furniture, paint over graffiti and other projects they are asked to do. A great group of young people, thinking outside themselves to help others.
Last week, I mentioned the extensive damage to the front of the Farm Table restaurant after a man drove a vehicle into their front window and door. I noticed on Friday, that work has begun on repairing the front of the building. Since the Farm Table began offering curbside pickup of meals in the alley behind the place (since the front door won’t open), we tried it out. Happy to report we enjoyed our fish and chips dinners. Hoping the building repairs proceed well and they will be able to use their front entrance again soon. Keep them in mind if you need a to go meal in the interim.
Since the Upriver Youth Leadership Council was not able to hold their Old-Fashioned Christmas event, they have been busy with numerous smaller fund-raisers in the last month, baking and selling 110 pies for Thanksgiving. Christmas trees, wreaths and other décor have adorned the front windows of various Kamiah businesses for the past few weeks, as part of the Festival of the Trees fund-raiser, with an online auction for 17 different items, raising $2,400. Partnerships with the Pizza Factory and the Hub Bar and Grill, which donate a portion of the money from special menu items, are also contributing to the money needed for Teen Center programs.
Just learned that our soon-to-be Idaho County Sheriff, Doug Ulmer, is coaching the Kamiah Kubs girls’ basketball team. He seems to find many ways to help the community.
Although I expected it, I’m sad to say that Jan Adams, of Harpster, reached out to let me know the Harpster Christmas program is not happening this year. It’s a great tradition that I suspect will return in the future. If you’re looking for unique locally made gifts, the Kooskia Farmers' Market Facebook page is featuring some local artisans on their page.
