CLEARWATER VALLEY — Schools out for summer, schools out forever! Both CV and Kamiah seniors graduated last Friday. Glad they were able to have the normal pomp and circumstance of graduation this year. Congratulations to the Clearwater Valley, Kamiah and home-school high school graduates. The younger kids had graduations too, including Kamiah Head Start and early head start kids, with a reverse parade. The kids and their families stood by their signs, and people drove past, honking, waving, shouting and throwing candy.
Do you have kids or grandkids who need some fun activities this summer? Clearwater Valley High School football coach, Allen Hutchens, is offering the first annual Hutchens football camp. The camp is open to both boys and girls, who are going into grades 3-8, for a cost of $30 per child. Football camp is planned for Tues.-Thurs., June 22-24, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. All children are welcome, they do not need to be a CV student. If you don’t know Hutchens, he’s a CV grad who is thrilled to be back at CV as the Ram football coach and athletic director. His boundless enthusiasm for sports and kids is inspiring. Hutchens promises “this will be fun and exciting.” I believe him! Registration forms are available at any CV school or contact Hutchens at hutchensa@sd244.org.
What’s going on in Stites? The post office has a for sale sign. Stites hardware is transitioning to new owners, Terry Sanford and Dionne Wells, who operate the successful Pleasant Valley Homes Log Home business near Stites. Even the old service station, just upstream of Stites Hardware, has had some activity lately with stuff being loaded up and hauled out. At the other end of town, it looks like Augello’s Tires, which opened last summer, is busy all the time.
I have heard from good sources that the Harpster RV Park will have new owners again soon. Meanwhile in Clearwater, the next Friends of Elk City Wagon Road meeting is on Saturday, June 5 at 11 a.m. at the Clearwater Grange Hall, with a potluck lunch to follow. The Wagon Road Museum will be open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. that day. They are working on plans for the Elk City Wagon Road Days events for July 17-18, in scenic downtown Clearwater. Anyone interested is welcome to join the meeting.
If you live in the Clearwater area and you have some “unwanted treasures” to rehome, there are two ways to be a seller in the community yard sale. You can either contact Linda 208-926-4606 (no later than June 7) to have your location included on the Clearwater area map of yard sales that day or call Carole 208-926-7465 to rent a table space at the Grange Hall for $10.
Also in Clearwater, the Clearwater Quick Response Unit (QRU) has started selling $5 tickets for a “Where’s the Beef” raffle. 1st prize is a whole beef, custom cut and wrapped; 2nd prize is an all-beef bundle by C and L Locker, in Moscow; and 3rd prize is a BBQ bundle, including chicken, beef, pork spareribs and bratwurst, also by C and L Locker. The drawing will be held on Dec. 19, but you can buy your tickets anytime by calling Nancy 208-926-0169. All funds raised will support the Clearwater QRU. Help them help you.
Meanwhile, back in Kooskia, work continues at the Kooskia Variety Store, which will reportedly be a variety store sometime soon. Will be great to have another retail business in this long vacant space. Kooskia City Hall recently reported serious vandalism to the city park and rest rooms. They are offering a $300 award to try to find the vandals. Call City Hall 208-926-4684 or the Idaho County Sheriff’s office 208-926-4221 if you have information. Also, several signs supporting the school children of Clearwater Valley were also vandalized with spray paint, a few days ahead of the Mountain View School District levy vote. Not sure what is wrong with people when they damage other people’s property. Lucky Brandt recently changed his sign board from a vote yes on the levy to one of his usual quizzical messages. “Some people should use glue stick instead of chapstick.” I’d have to agree with him on that one, I can think of a few.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.