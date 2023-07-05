CLEARWATER VALLEY — Whether you want to play horseshoes or Bingo, watch a parade, check out cool old cars or send your kids on a scenic overflight of the valley, there are a lot of options coming up this weekend.
The annual Stites Days festivities begin Friday, July 7, with nachos, Bingo and horseshoe singles at Stites Park. You’ll need to get up early to enter the lawn mower races at 8 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the parade at 10 a.m., then horseshoe doubles, cornhole, egg toss and a barbeque for lunch. Raft races and evening music end the day. Remember to bring your own chair for any of the events. Great to see the event celebrating the Silver Dollar Pizzeria and Pub, a popular place. Love their Tuscan Sun pizza.
If you haven’t attended the Kamiah Fly-In, it’s a fun event. It will be held on Saturday, July 8, and is sponsored by the Clearwater Valley Aero Club (CVAC). The event includes free Young Eagle flights for kids, as well as breakfast, lunch, a silent auction and vendor booths, too. The event begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. because the cooler morning temperatures are best for flying. Want to learn to fly? You can sign up for a future flight school. They have trained 70-plus pilots since 2003. Never been to the Kamiah Municipal Airport? It’s at 121 Airport Road. For information, check CVAC’s Facebook page.
At the other end of town, on July 8, the Kamiah Kiwanis is hosting the Cruisin’ the Clearwater car/bike show at Riverfront Park, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Food, music and vendors at the park, too, plus a swap meet across the road. It is $20 to enter a car or bike in the show.
Also on July 8, if your vehicle is dirty, the Kamiah Kubs football players will wash it for a price. Stop by the Kamiah Fire Station from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. for the Kubs carwash fundraiser. They had a great season last fall, time to get ready for this year.
The Clearwater Baptist Church normally offers lunches at noon on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, located at 158 Main Street in Clearwater. In July, they will only offer lunch once, on July 12. No fee is charged and donations are welcome. Check it out if you’re up that way. It’s a chance to let someone else do the cooking and visit with others while you eat.
