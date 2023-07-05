Clearwater Valley News standing

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Whether you want to play horseshoes or Bingo, watch a parade, check out cool old cars or send your kids on a scenic overflight of the valley, there are a lot of options coming up this weekend.

The annual Stites Days festivities begin Friday, July 7, with nachos, Bingo and horseshoe singles at Stites Park. You’ll need to get up early to enter the lawn mower races at 8 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the parade at 10 a.m., then horseshoe doubles, cornhole, egg toss and a barbeque for lunch. Raft races and evening music end the day. Remember to bring your own chair for any of the events. Great to see the event celebrating the Silver Dollar Pizzeria and Pub, a popular place. Love their Tuscan Sun pizza.

