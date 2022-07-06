CLEARWATER VALLEY — Fly away… if you have a child who wants to fly, bring them to the annual Kamiah Fly-in at the Kamiah airport (121 Airport Road). The Clearwater Valley Aero Club sponsors the event, which will be held this Saturday, July 9, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pilots offer free introductory “young eagle” flights for youth ages 8-17. The child’s parent or guardian must attend the event for the child to fly. Last year, I watched some happy, excited kids disembarking from the small planes. I went along on a flight last year to take a few photos and it was fun to see the Clearwater Valley from the air.
Breakfast and lunch are available in the hangar. Questions about the event, call Danyel at 208-935-8551. Check out Clearwater Valley Aero Club’s Facebook page to learn more about the club and see some small plane photos.
Also on Saturday, July 9, Kamiah Kiwanis host their poker run/car show at Kamiah Riverfront Park. Ride/drive your motorcycle or car in the poker run on area highways to raise funds to support area youth. Register at Kamiah’s Riverfront Park at 9 a.m., $20 per vehicle. Travel from Kamiah to Orofino, Grangeville, Kooskia, returning to Kamiah, collecting five cards. A 50/50 split will be paid for the best poker hand.
A classic car show at the park includes cash prizes for the best car and best bike. Enjoy live classic rock/country music by Marty Graham from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Food and drink are available for purchase, plus door prizes and a raffle. Kiwanis organizes the annual Easter egg hunt, funds scholarships, supports Lewis County Fair royalty and Kamiah football and more. Call Bob for information at 208-553-1799.
This month the Elk City Wagon Road Museum celebrates its tenth year. Located in the Clearwater Grange Hall, it features historic photos and other items to help keep the history alive. The Wagon Road served as a supply route to Elk City and the gold mines in the area in the late 1800s.
The weekend of July 16-17, the wagon road committee invites you to Clearwater. On Saturday, July 16, events begin at 9 a.m. with a parade, quilt show, old-time gospel hour, a variety show, grilled hamburger lunch and raffles.
On Sunday, July 17, if you want a real backcountry adventure join the driving tour from Clearwater to Elk City on the Wagon Road. Tour begins at 8:15 a.m. People drive their own high clearance vehicles with good tires and a spare, a full tank of fuel, bringing lunch, snacks, water, a camera, etc. (In other words, be prepared.) No RVs or other oversized vehicles, it’s a narrow, primitive road. Wagon road enthusiasts will stop along the way, pointing out historic sites and sharing stories. The tour ends in Elk City around 4:15 p.m., with refreshments at the picnic shelter and historic narratives from local history buffs. For information about the tour email lands39@gmail.com or fdlohrey@gmail.com or call Susanne Smith at 208-926-4278 or Dana Lohrey at 208-791-4548.
