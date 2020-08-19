CLEARWATER VALLEY -- I’ve been wondering how Marie Smith, former Lowell/Syringa ICFP correspondent, is doing with her new life in Kooskia. I stopped in to see her cute little house and check in. When I first began reading the Free Press, about 15 years ago, her writing about Lowell and Syringa sparked my attention. Her quick wit often made me chuckle and later inspired me to write the Clearwater Valley News.
Marie told me, “I moved to beautiful downtown Kooskia, Idaho on May 15, in the year of Covid-19.”
She shared with me that in all the years living in Lowell, “I didn’t come to town much, some years only once. I didn’t know that many people in town.” She went from no neighbors in Lowell, to a tiny house on Esther Street. She loves her new neighbors, who include her son, Marty, his wife Dani, and grandson, Max, who is a frequent visitor.
In a further description of her neighborhood, Marie said “I now live next door to a funeral parlor (instead of a million acres of wilderness.) I live right behind a Conoco station, with Fat Boy ice cream for sale 24-7. It’s only 57 steps to Ben and Grace’s Chinese restaurant. Everything is in walking distance, City hall, post office, Western Motor Inn, owned by my older son, Mike Jr. and his wife, Lara. Walking distance to the grocery store, Kooskia Café, Purdey’s Farm Table, etc. It’s a regular metropolis compared to 45 years in Lowell.”
She is enjoying being a “normal person” now. After all the years running the Three Rivers Resort, she was on duty all the time. She just wanted to please people. Now she just has to please herself. She loves that her granddaughters- Martha, Ella, Ruth and Maddie, stop by for lunch and bring friends.
Her standard line used to be “Pay your bills, exercise, eat right, be kind to your neighbors.” For 2020 she has added “wear a mask” to this list.
I am glad to see that Marie is enjoying her new, big city life!
In other news, the Teen Center in Kamiah will celebrate their one-year anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 26 with an open house, at the new location (405 Main Street) from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. The staff invite people to “come check out our new digs and help celebrate.” They will be grilling burgers out front as a fundraiser for $5 each.
