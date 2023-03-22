CLEARWATER VALLEY — As a lover of both coffee and pastry, it’s surprising that I hadn’t stopped at the Coffee Loft between Kooskia and Kamiah. It seems I am always running late when I head down Highway 12, but I often see a bunch of cars parked there. I stopped in last week for a homemade cinnamon roll and a coffee drink. Glad I did. It’s a comfortable place to hang out. “A place to rest, reset and see a smile,” leads their Facebook page. Sums it up well. Check it out if you’re in need of coffee drinks and/or sweet rolls, at 4347 Highway 12, next to HKD Martial Arts.

In other coffee news, the City of Kamiah just approved a beer and wine license for Fog Hill Coffee and Tea in Kamiah. Curious to see what happens next there. I’m one of those people who can’t drink coffee past noon, so makes sense to have a range of beverage options later in the day.

