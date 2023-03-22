CLEARWATER VALLEY — As a lover of both coffee and pastry, it’s surprising that I hadn’t stopped at the Coffee Loft between Kooskia and Kamiah. It seems I am always running late when I head down Highway 12, but I often see a bunch of cars parked there. I stopped in last week for a homemade cinnamon roll and a coffee drink. Glad I did. It’s a comfortable place to hang out. “A place to rest, reset and see a smile,” leads their Facebook page. Sums it up well. Check it out if you’re in need of coffee drinks and/or sweet rolls, at 4347 Highway 12, next to HKD Martial Arts.
In other coffee news, the City of Kamiah just approved a beer and wine license for Fog Hill Coffee and Tea in Kamiah. Curious to see what happens next there. I’m one of those people who can’t drink coffee past noon, so makes sense to have a range of beverage options later in the day.
Clearwater Valley High School completed a three-night run of the school version of the musical, “Grease,” last weekend. I went on opening night, and both laughed and cried at the performances. Fun to see the kids getting into their roles.
Kudos to director Becky Ward for taking on this challenge and giving the kids a creative outlet. Ella Hale’s lovely clear voice singing “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” made me cry. I laughed at Josie Grave’s sass as Rizzo as she sang “Look at me, I’m Sandra Dee,” and Axl Fairbank as an angel? A fun, over-the-top, cheesy performance by the cast. Fun times.
Meanwhile, in Boise, state legislators are considering a bill that may limit a school’s ability to perform shows like “Grease.” Although intended to “protect” children from drag shows, an unintended consequence of HB 231 could make schools think twice about theater. The bill is worded vaguely enough that it is subject to interpretation. Some pretty innocuous scenes from “Grease” like the Roger character, getting “pantsed” down to his boxers, dance scenes and teen girls wearing bathrobes for a pajama party may not be acceptable. I hope the legislators find better uses for their time. Let’s keep theater alive in Idaho.
A beautiful sunny day this year for the St. Paddy’s Day Irish Parade in Kamiah on Saturday. The first parade of the season included the typical small-town participants – Grand Marshals Dean and Shirley Roach, Mayor Betty Heater, the Kiwanis, the Teen Center, fire truck, ambulance, rodeo association, Democrats, Model T, businesses, little leprechauns and the Clearwater Pipes and Drums. Bagpipes always add a festive air to a parade or other outdoor event. Wonder if the bagpipers will still be allowed to wear kilts if the legislature passes HB 231?
The start of spring is a good time to think about improving your property’s resistance to wildfires. The Friends of Kooskia Library is offering a free program to give property owners practical information to help their houses survive a wildland fire. Erica Jansen, from Idaho Firewise, will discuss creating a defensible space near and around your home. Sandi Paul, from Idaho County Fire Mitigation, will present fuel reduction and preventive actions. Join them on Saturday, April 8, at 9:30 a.m. at the Kooskia Community Center (city hall).
After hearing people around the valley use the term “woke” apparently to describe anything they don’t agree with, I will leave you with a definition of a “woke mob.” “A large, well-informed group of people with basic empathy who are compassionate, committed to dismantling injustices, and making the world a better place for all of humanity.” Who is really against that?
