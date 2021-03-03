CLEARWATER VALLEY — As the snow continues to melt, CV and Kamiah school winter sports season transitions to spring sports this week. Ten boys from the Clearwater Valley/Kamiah co-op team travelled to the state wrestling tournament last weekend. Athletic director, Allen Hutchens, shared that Daring Cross placed third in his class, while Landon Olsen placed fifth. Keegan Robeson, Anthony Fabbi, Connor Weddle, Anthony Carter, Isaac Goodwin, Porter Whipple, Bass Myers and Colton Ocain also participated in the state meet. Congratulations to the guys, and coaches, Martinez and Williams!
The junior high girls’ volleyball 8th grade team placed fifth, and the 6th-7th graders second, in last week’s tournament at Prairie. Great job girls! Volleyball ends with one remaining game this week.
Practice for high school spring sports begins this week at CV and Kamiah. CV coach track coach, Mike Smith, said he is excited 23 kids have signed up for track this year, compared to 11 who started last year. It seems kids are excited to get outdoors and run/jump/throw around. The social distancing and crowd management should be a lot easier to manage than it was in the gyms. Hope they get to have a regular season this year.
The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road continue their monthly meetings at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6 at the Clearwater Grange Hall. The main purpose of the meetings is to plan for Elk City Wagon Road days, scheduled for July 16-17 this year and several smaller events and fund-raisers.
