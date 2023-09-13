CLEARWATER VALLEY — Fruit is the word from Harpster Heights. Our area is incredibly abundant with fruit, which has naturalized anywhere in our place with moisture and sun. I like to ask people how they ended up living in Clearwater Valley. One friend told me that the fruit growing wild along the roads, ripe for the taking inspired her to move here decades ago. The apples are a reminder of the homesteaders who intentionally planted the apples to help them survive, a versatile fruit that stores well, can be fed to people and livestock, made into vinegar and easily fermented into alcohol.
Some years after a hot, dry summer, the fruit has shriveled by now, but the August and September rains have helped it thrive. I’m picking blackberries, Nick’s picking plums and apples. Just crushed the first apples for cider. The sweet, tangy flavor reminds me of my youth as a city girl in Ohio. In the fall, we drove out to the countryside to a farm for hayrides. For some inexplicable reason, we ate powdered sugar donuts with our cider.
I’ve picked berries until my fingers turn purple and starting to see berries in my sleep. Berries in my cereal, plus pies, jam and wine await this winter and spring.
Although the nights are cool, the days feel like summer is back. For the first time in quite a while, I hiked down along Sears Creek and enjoyed the shade, the nice water flow and seeing ferns, lichens and moss.
The Kooskia Farmers’ Market continues to thrive with abundance. Check it out 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each Thursday through September at Kooskia Park.
On Friday, we ventured out of the Clearwater Valley to the wilds of downtown Cottonwood. Met some friends for a brew at Wolftrack. Enjoyed meeting Greg and Lydia, the new Cottonwood correspondents. Talked shop a bit, comparing notes on how we get ideas for our respective columns.
Although I have retired from my reporting gig for The Clearwater Progress and Free Press, I will continue to write the Clearwater Valley column. Keep me posted on interesting and quirky things going on in the Harpster, Clearwater, Stites, Kooskia, Kamiah and surrounding areas.
