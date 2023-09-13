CLEARWATER VALLEY — Fruit is the word from Harpster Heights. Our area is incredibly abundant with fruit, which has naturalized anywhere in our place with moisture and sun. I like to ask people how they ended up living in Clearwater Valley. One friend told me that the fruit growing wild along the roads, ripe for the taking inspired her to move here decades ago. The apples are a reminder of the homesteaders who intentionally planted the apples to help them survive, a versatile fruit that stores well, can be fed to people and livestock, made into vinegar and easily fermented into alcohol.

Some years after a hot, dry summer, the fruit has shriveled by now, but the August and September rains have helped it thrive. I’m picking blackberries, Nick’s picking plums and apples. Just crushed the first apples for cider. The sweet, tangy flavor reminds me of my youth as a city girl in Ohio. In the fall, we drove out to the countryside to a farm for hayrides. For some inexplicable reason, we ate powdered sugar donuts with our cider.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.