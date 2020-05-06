CLEARWATER VALLEY -- Good news: I am no longer the youngest person in my Harpster Heights neighborhood! Idaho County native, Ada Fryer, a 2010 Clearwater Valley High School graduate, returned to live at her family’s place after several years of travelling and working abroad. Ada graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in psychology in 2014. Her wanderlust for travel began with student service trips to Peru and Ecuador as well as Atlanta, Ga. One summer she travelled to Bangladesh to learn the Bengali language, identified by the U.S. State Department as a critical language. She was fascinated by the culture and enjoyed being there for the Ramadan celebration.
After graduation, she spent two years in San Antonio, Texas, teaching third grade at a low-income city school, through a program called Teach for America. During her first year there she learned how to meditate to counteract the stress of the job. She then taught her students some simple breathwork with her students to help them to calm down, to focus and to have compassion for others.
After Texas, she sold her possessions and headed to Bali where she learned to love the ocean and diving. She worked as a nanny in the town of Exmouth, in remote northwestern Australia, where she enjoyed exploring coral reefs. She travelled to India to pursue her yoga instructor training, returning to Australia where she found work at various music festivals.
Since returning to the Harpster area this spring, she has enjoyed spending time with her parents, connecting with old friends and appreciating the local landscape. She is developing a garden space and recently planted 300 western larch trees on the property. In her travels, she learned to appreciate the wisdom of native people, connection with the land and the value of eating local foods. Ada looks forward to holding yoga and meditation classes and reconnecting with the community. Welcome back, Ada!
The Teen Center in Kamiah has continued to engage local teenagers despite their doors being temporarily closed due to health concerns. A recent photography contest asked teen shutterbugs in Kamiah and Kooskia to submit photos depicting some aspect of teenage life during the COVID 19 quarantine. Excellent local photographers Robert Millage, Shirley Hill and Kathy Zimmerman judged the contest and were blown away by the photographic talent and narratives of the entrants. Jace Johnson won first place, Arianna Davy 2nd place, Autumn Sky Martinez 3rd place with honorable mention to Megon Kinyon and Gracie Schuster. Check out the photos on UYLC’s website https://www.upriveryouth.org under winners. Photos are also on display in the front window of the Teen Center at 413 Main Street Kamiah.
Great news for Clearwater Valley High School graduating seniors. After input from students, parents and staff, Principal Heather Becker announced the school is planning a parade to honor graduates. The parade will begin on Friday, May 22, at 1 p.m. Each family can travel in a vehicle with their graduate from Clearwater Valley Elementary School, down Main Street Kooskia, to the high school. Each student will be able to walk across the stage and receive their diploma, an important rite of passage. The ceremony will also be shared on Facebook Live.
A lot of us are finding new ways of doing things. Learning to use different technology to stay connected can be daunting. I am happy to report that my mom, age 87, recently learned to use Zoom, videoconferencing software, so she can participate in her Lutheran church Bible study in Ohio. It is never too late to learn something new if you are motivated.
Good news for readers. The Prairie-River Library District branches (including Kooskia and Kamiah) are beginning to open this week for limited hours and days for curbside pickup of books previously placed on hold. Although patrons will not be able to enter the libraries at this time it is the first step toward providing more library services.
As local businesses reopen, or expand their offerings, it is great to support our neighbors in our communities. Since I wrote a few weeks ago about Sue Hagle, 2 Lazy H Ranch, and her local grass-fed beef, I’ve seen a lot of Facebook traffic about buying local meats. I will be reaching out to some local direct sale producers in the Clearwater Valley area to feature in future columns. Let me know if you or someone else wants to be included. The third season of the Kooskia Farmers’ Market begins on Thursday, June 4, at the Kooskia City Park, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., continuing every Thursday throughout the summer. The market includes only homegrown or handcrafted items. If your garden is beginning to produce early vegetables or plant starts or you have crafts, soaps, baked goods, jewelry, etc. and you want to be a vendor, message Melissa on the Kooskia Farmers’ Market Facebook page.
