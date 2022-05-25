CLEARWATER VALLEY — Four years of high school, (only three for a few students). Whether the top students, the ones who barely make it, and everyone in between, it’s a rite of passage. It’s really the end of childhood, as the kids become adults and go on with their lives. Some may dwell in their high school world for the rest of their lives, while others can’t wait to leave and will never look back.
Just like last year, girls earned the rank of valedictorian and salutatorian at both Clearwater Valley and Kamiah High School. Each school had two students with a perfect 4.0 (straight A) grade point average, resulting in co-valedictorians for both schools. For Clearwater Valley, Emma Knapton and Cora Maybach Swift share the top honor, with Angel Dominguez as salutatorian. Kamiah High School has Delaney Beckman and Emma Godwin sharing the valedictorian spot with Zayda Loewen as salutatorian.
Speaking of Loewen, she’s not only a great student, but she’s also a fast runner, placing sixth in the 100-meters at the state 1A track meet last weekend. CV’s Kadance Schilling finished her high school track career with a fifth in 100-meter hurdles.
The district champion Kamiah boys’ team had some great results at state as well. Brady Cox placed second in the 110-meter-high hurdles, with a personal record, and third in the 300-meter hurdles. KHS tenth grader Porter Whipple placed fourth in shotput, with a personal record, and Jack Wilkins placed third and Lukas Krogh (also a personal record) placed fifth in the pole vault. Congratulations to all the track athletes.
Quite a difference between the two-track facilities, with Kamiah’s first-rate community-supported sports complex, and Clearwater Valley’s a dirt track. Coach Joe Sams mentioned Kamiah will host the district meet next year!
The district champion Clearwater Valley Rams baseball team placed fourth in the state tournament.
With budget cutbacks at Mountain View School District, the community may be asked to help fund transportation for Clearwater Valley student-athletes next year. Small business owners and other community members have been really generous about donating to student activities.
Time to sign up for basketball and/or football day camp for boys and girls. You don’t have to be a CV student to participate. Sign up by Wednesday, June 1 for basketball camp and by Thursday, June 2 for football camp.
Coach Bryson Shira invites boys and girls ages 8-14 to “take your basketball skill to the next level.” The camp, scheduled for June 6-11, runs from 10 a.m.-noon each day at Clearwater Valley Elementary School (both indoors and outdoors). The cost is $30 per child. Call Shira at 208-305-0153 or by email at brysonshira@gmail.com.
The second annual Coach Hutchens Youth Football camp is planned for Saturday, June 25, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. It is open to boys and girls, in grades 3-8. The $50 fee includes an event T-shirt. I stopped by football camp last year and it seemed like a hit with the kids. Contact Hutchens by email at hutchensa@sd244.org or call at 208-816-9395.
