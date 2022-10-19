Clearwater Valley News standing

Clearwater Valley

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Mention of Halloween can conjure up images of devils and witches, cowboys and fairies, and scary people in masks. Some people love the holiday while others hate or fear it. Why? Many of us wear masks at some time, whether literal, like makeup, beards, or a unique style of clothing or figurative. Pretending to be someone you are not just to fit in, isn’t much different from putting on a mask.

Wherever you fall in the spectrum of Halloween love/hate, it’s coming to the Clearwater Valley soon. Since Oct. 31 is on a Monday this year, the Halloween-based activities span a four-day period. Two haunted houses, a Halloween carnival, a costume contest and a trunk or treat await.

