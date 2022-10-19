CLEARWATER VALLEY — Mention of Halloween can conjure up images of devils and witches, cowboys and fairies, and scary people in masks. Some people love the holiday while others hate or fear it. Why? Many of us wear masks at some time, whether literal, like makeup, beards, or a unique style of clothing or figurative. Pretending to be someone you are not just to fit in, isn’t much different from putting on a mask.
Wherever you fall in the spectrum of Halloween love/hate, it’s coming to the Clearwater Valley soon. Since Oct. 31 is on a Monday this year, the Halloween-based activities span a four-day period. Two haunted houses, a Halloween carnival, a costume contest and a trunk or treat await.
The Kamiah Hotel and Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) are teaming up to offer a four-night run of a haunted house on the second floor of the hotel (501 4th Street). From Friday, Oct. 27 – Monday, Oct. 31, the feature will offer family-friendly thrills and chills from 6-10 p.m. Cost is by donation with funds going to UYLC.
A second haunted house, combined with a Halloween carnival with games for younger kids, will happen on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6-8 p.m. in the CVHS south parking lot. It’s a fundraiser for the Clearwater Valley High School music department. It costs 50 cents to play each game and $2 to enter the haunted house.
The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce Halloween costume contest is one of my favorite events of the year. Why? You can see all the cute kids in their clever costumes, all in one place, standing relatively still. I’m always impressed with the creativity of the parents, grandparents, and friends who help put the costumes together.
All children in the Clearwater Valley are invited to don their costumes and line up in front of the fire hall (515 Main Street) at 4:15 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31. Judging begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by trick-or-treating on Main Street and other nearby businesses,
The Chamber will award $25 in Kamiah bucks to the winner in each of the seven categories: silliest, scariest, most creative, cutest, most unusual, best-dressed family, and the most amazing pet.
Following the Kamiah business district trick or treating, if your kiddos need more candy, head to the Trunk or Treat at the Life Center Church (4432 Highway 12) from 5-7 p.m.
Madison Sloan is offering booth spaces at her second annual Christmas boutique. Sloan asks vendors to sign up by Oct. 31. Contact Sloan by phone or text at 408-340-3056 or by email at madison@busyfingers.xyz.
As soon as Halloween is over it’s time for the winter craft fairs to begin. The Harpster Craft Fair is planned for Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the historic Harpster Schoolhouse. Call Samantha Adams at 208-983-7747 to reserve a table.
The other two events are on Thanksgiving weekend, with the Youth Christmas boutique on Friday, Nov. 25, at the American Legion Hall in Kamiah, and the Kooskia Holiday Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Kooskia City Hall. Homegrown or handmade items are welcome at the Kooskia Holiday Farmers’ Market. Call 208-739-1602 to reserve vendor space.
