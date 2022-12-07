Snow in Clearwater Valley 2022 photo

A view from our porch.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

CLEARWATER VALLEY — This time of year, it’s nice to reflect on the simple things in life – dinner at the neighbors’, sitting on the porch with Nick, the dog and the cats, sunrises and sunsets without much daylight in between, walks in the snow and the quiet. After a major snowstorm, last week (15” here in Harpster Heights), and the inevitable power outage which followed – Idaho County Light and Power restored our power in mere hours the same day it went out!

I was impressed that Idaho County Road and Bridge had a plow here by early afternoon the day after the storm. I understand they clear the school bus routes first, to keep schools open and the kids safe. It’s a pretty scary job for a school bus driver to drive a busload of children on bad roads. Neither Idaho County Light and Power nor Idaho County Road and Bridge have very many employees, so when something major hits, it takes some time to get everywhere. Thanks to all!

