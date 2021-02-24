CLEARWATER VALLEY — It seems like we got a winter’s worth of snow in the past week. Since I haven’t needed to venture very far from home, I’ve been enjoying cross country skiing around our property. Really great exercise breaking trail uphill, but once the snow stopped and I could follow my own tracks, a little more fun. Thanks to the road crews and power company crews for working overtime to keep up with the deluge. It seemed like whenever it snowed, the power started to flicker.
I always get a heads up which holiday is coming up from seeing the latest decorations at Idaho Country Properties/Kamiah Properties in Kamiah. Their decorator seems to have a themed inflatable for every season. Judging from the leprechaun and shamrock décor, St. Patrick’s Day is next.
The Clearwater Quick Response Unit (QRU) spaghetti dinner will not be happening this year for public health (COVID-19) reasons. This is a big fund-raiser for the QRU, and they still could use your help. The Clearwater QRU serves the area bounded by Clearwater, Battle Ridge Road, Harpster and Highway 13 from the outskirts of Stites to Lightning Creek. The QRU EMTs respond to 911 calls, caring for patients until the Grangeville or Kooskia ambulance arrives to transport the patient to a hospital.
These dedicated volunteers say, “our focus is assisting in medical emergencies with skill, compassion and teamwork.” Funds raised will pay for equipment, supplies, vehicle maintenance, fuel, insurance and training. You can help by sending a donation to Clearwater QRU, 688 Sally Ann Road, Clearwater, ID 83552. Call Nancy Sutton at 208-926-0169 for information about the QRU.
When I stopped to pick up our Saturday dinner from Purdy’s Farm Table, I noticed some activity at the vacant building next to the Kooskia Café. Curious to see activity in a place closed since before I moved here in 2012, I stopped to talk to the man who emerged from the old Kooskia Variety Store. He told me that he is helping some longtime friends, who are moving to the area, to remodel the place. They plan to open it as a variety store once the remodeling is done.
The USDA approved the Nez Perce Tribe’s Hemp Regulatory Code, giving the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee (NPTEC) the authority to move towards licensing tribal members to grow industrial hemp which can be grown for food or fiber. NPTEC member Arthur Broncheau said, in a recent article in the Nimiipuu Tribal Tribune, that “Because there is tremendous growth in sectors of the economy that rely on hemp, the Tribe believes hemp is an emerging market that can accomplish economic self-sufficiency and increase jobs in our region.”
In other Nimiipuu news, I’ve noticed campaign signs for the spring NPTEC elections springing up around the Clearwater Valley. Fourteen candidates filed by the Feb. 16 deadline to run for one of the three seats in the primary election scheduled for April 3.
