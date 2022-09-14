CLEARWATER VALLEY — It is homecoming week at Clearwater Valley High School. Come watch the volleyball game vs. Prairie on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 16, the parade begins at 4 p.m. Each “princess” rides down Main St. on the hood of the vehicle of their choice, followed by a float for each class. Everyone stops in front of City Hall for a pep rally in the middle of Main Street. It’s fun to see the youthful energy, excitement and school spirit, so check it out if you’re in Kooskia on Friday.
Do you still have some nice-looking garden produce or flowers that have come on since the Idaho County Fair? Do you have new artwork or photos you want to show? You’re in luck. The Lewis County Fair will be held at the Idaho County Fairgrounds, beginning Sept. 29. Idaho County residents can enter open class exhibits in a variety of categories. Look for a premium booklet at locations in Kamiah and other Lewis County towns or call the fair office in Nezperce at 208-937-2472.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.