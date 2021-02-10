CLEARWATER VALLEY — With Valentine’s Day approaching, consider showing some love to a local restaurant or support a youth program while you celebrate with your special someone.
If you want a sweet surprise for someone in the Kooskia or Kamiah area, the Teen Center is taking orders for candygrams, that the teenagers will deliver on Saturday, Feb. 13. You have a choice of a crush soda, cupid crunch or chocolate covered strawberries for $10. For an additional $15 you can have two singers and a guitar player serenade your valentine. For information, contact Tina Brotnov at UYLCtina@gmail.com or (208) 743-0392. You can also pre-order online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/92F9BTY. All orders must be paid for by Friday, Feb. 12.
Christ’s Church in Kamiah has a benefit dinner and dance for $15. The shrimp alfredo dinner will be served by the young people of the church as a fund-raiser for their youth group. After dinner you will be treated to live music with local band Torn Veil.
Both the China Café and Purdy’s Farm Table in Kooskia are planning Valentine’s Day dinners on Sunday, Feb. 14. The China Café’s dinner is a buffet from 12:30 - 7 p.m., while Purdy’s is a Surf and Turf from 3-7 p.m. Contact the restaurants or look for them on Facebook for information.
Are you ready for spring? Kooskia area softball teams are organizing now. A team sponsored by Doreen’s Southfork Saloon and Purdy’s Farm Table is looking for committed, fun players for their co-ed team. Stop by and sign up.
The Greater Kooskia Chamber of Commerce is looking for ideas on how to improve the community and continue to help businesses grow. In the past they have organized Kooskia Days, Taste of the Clearwater and other events. Look for their page on Facebook. They welcome new business partners and volunteers to join in their monthly meetings which are held the first Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m. at the Kooskia Café. The next meeting in on Mar. 3.
To encourage more participation from Kooskia teenagers, the Kamiah Teen Center is beginning twice a week van transportation for teenagers from Kooskia to Kamiah on Wednesdays and Fridays. With early school release for CVHS students on Wednesday, the van will pick up students at the school at 1:30 p.m., returning to the Kooskia grocery store at 8:15 p.m. On Fridays, the time of pickup is at 2:20 p.m. returning at 10:15 p.m. Before riding the van, teenagers must complete a Teen Center membership form and sign a van waiver. Forms can be picked up the CVHS office or at the Teen Center. If you have questions, call 208- 743-0392.
If you are ready for some healthy vegetables you can grow indoors, consider participating in a session sponsored by the Grangeville Farmers’ Market on how to grow microgreens. Who better to teach us about microgreens than Melissa Knapton, Kooskia Farmers’ Market organizer? The Grangeville Farmers’ Market will sponsor a Zoom session featuring Knapton on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
Knapton grows a variety of microgreens at her home and sells them at her farmers’ market booths in Kooskia and Moscow, as well as selling them to several area restaurants. (I am a fan of the sunflower ones). The session “Growing and Using Microgreens: A nutrient powerhouse” will last approximately an hour. Participants can ask questions via the Zoom chat option.
If you are interested in joining the Zoom session, email Melissa at tenbluebirdacres@gmail.com and she will send you a link. If you are not familiar with Zoom, it is a free, easy-to-use video conferencing software that you can download from the play store or wherever you get your apps or programs. Since the pandemic began, I have enjoyed using it to participate in a writing group at my sister’s library in Massachusetts, attending training sessions and long-distance family gatherings.
