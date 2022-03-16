CLEARWATER VALLEY — Check out the Irish festival in Kamiah this Saturday, March 19. The Chamber of Commerce and partners plan a day full of activities. A two-mile leprechaun fun-walk/run at begins at 8 a.m., a parade at 11 a.m., street games, vendor booths, car show and more throughout the afternoon on Main Street, between 4th and 5th streets. The Youth Advisory Board will lead kids’ games from noon – 5 p.m.
On Saturday night, two community fundraising dinners are happening in Kamiah: The Clearwater Valley Rodeo Association (CVRA) taco feed and Christ Church’s St. Patrick’s Day dinner.
CVRA’s taco feed fundraiser runs from 4-p.m.-midnight at the Legion Hall. Tacos will be served until 8 p.m. for $8 per serving or $35 per family, no charge for kids 5 and younger, live and silent auctions, a raffle, live music and other entertainment. A bar will be available. Call Lee at 360-981-4573 if you have questions.
Also on Saturday night, Christ’s Church at 1115 Idaho St. plans a traditional Irish dinner of corned beef, cabbage, roasted potatoes and carrots, Irish soda bread and dessert. (Since corned beef is an acquired taste for some, a shepherd’s pie option will be offered). The family-friendly fun evening includes trivia, games and door prizes. Your donation of a nonperishable food item or cash for the Emergency Feeding Ministry is the cost for your dinner. For information contact Julie Howard at 208-827-1103.
Meanwhile in Kooskia, the CVHS spring play, “You Can’t Take it With You” has two showings, Thursday, March 17, and Saturday, March 19, both at 7 p.m. It is described by stageagent.com as a “madcap, idealistic comedy that reinforces the idea that you can only live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy.”
It’s hard not to mention the tragedy in Ukraine, filling the news the past three weeks. My heart is heavy following Putin’s invasion of a sovereign nation. There are horrific conditions, human suffering, the bombing of civilians, including a children’s hospital and a maternity hospital, threats of nuclear war, separation of families, millions fleeing the country. The Russian media is spinning this to make Russia seem like the victims rather than the aggressors.
Journalists from many countries are in Ukraine, risking their own health and safety, to try to tell the world the truth about what is happening there. Last weekend, an American journalist and documentary filmmaker was shot and killed en route to interview refugees near Kyiv. He was the second journalist killed by Russian forces.
The truth matters. President Biden has urged us, as Americans, to “defend the truth, defeat the lies.” I am thankful for the freedom we have in our country.
