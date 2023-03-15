Clearwater Valley News standing

Clearwater Valley

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Last week, a large crowd (200-plus) gathered at the Life Center for the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) appreciation dinner and awards banquet. They haven’t held the big dinner for a few years, so great to be back together to celebrate all that UYLC has accomplished.

Too many awards to mention them all, but great to see Idaho County’s new K-9 officer, Millie, receive an award for her efforts to get drugs off the streets with partner, Sean Nelson. Lara Smith, from The Clearwater Progress, was honored with a media partner award, for her work with advertising and marketing many UYLC events and activities. Amber Hoodman received UYLC employee of the year and the Wa-A’Yas Center for youth-serving organization. Hoodman leads the UYLC Recovery Program, coming a long way in the past few years. The Wa-A’Yas provides a gym for indoor exercise just a few blocks from the Teen Center.

