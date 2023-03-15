CLEARWATER VALLEY — Last week, a large crowd (200-plus) gathered at the Life Center for the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) appreciation dinner and awards banquet. They haven’t held the big dinner for a few years, so great to be back together to celebrate all that UYLC has accomplished.
Too many awards to mention them all, but great to see Idaho County’s new K-9 officer, Millie, receive an award for her efforts to get drugs off the streets with partner, Sean Nelson. Lara Smith, from The Clearwater Progress, was honored with a media partner award, for her work with advertising and marketing many UYLC events and activities. Amber Hoodman received UYLC employee of the year and the Wa-A’Yas Center for youth-serving organization. Hoodman leads the UYLC Recovery Program, coming a long way in the past few years. The Wa-A’Yas provides a gym for indoor exercise just a few blocks from the Teen Center.
The Youth Advisory Board (YAB) kids, led by Daisy Bower, presented the honors after receiving their own awards.
Speaking of honors, KLEW TV news featured Kamiah Fire Rescue (KFR) Chief Bill Arsenault in a “community hero” segment during the Friday, March 10, 6 p.m. news. Larry Nims, interviewed for the show, credits Arsenault and the rest of KFR for saving his life last June when his heart stopped.
“Grease is the time, is the place, is the motion…” How about a little time travel back to the 1970s? CVHS students will perform “Grease,” the musical on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, March 16-18, at 7 p.m. for $5 admission. The public is welcome. Should be a fun show.
On Friday, March 17, from noon-2 p.m., the Kamiah Senior Center, 125 Maple Street, will offer a fundraising lunch for people of all ages, $7 per person and $5 for children under 12. Chili, soup. cornbread, dessert, coffee, tea and punch will be available. It’s a good price for lunch, and proceeds go to maintain the building and grounds.
Kamiah, prepare to get connected to your green. St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Kamiah will kick off with a pub crawl this Friday, March 17. A pub (short for public house) refers to a drinking establishment open to the public. Although a “crawl” is normally done on foot, this one is a bus service. Adults only will start gathering at 2 p.m. at the Kamiah Hotel. Buses will leave at 3 p.m. to visit a few “pubs” in Orofino and Kamiah, returning to the hotel for music, Irish food, etc. One price for a bus ride, T-shirt and an Irish swag bag.
UYLC will host a St. Patrick’s Day dance for teenagers at the Kamiah Wa-A’Yas Center, 401 Idaho Street, 8-10 p.m. on Friday, March 17. The event is free, includes music, snacks and soft drinks.
Saturday, March 18, includes a kids leprechaun costume contest for ages 2-10, a parade, games, face-painting, vendors and a dodgeball tournament.
Help support the Clearwater Valley Rodeo Association (CVRA) rodeo by attending their fundraiser on Saturday, March 18, beginning at 5 p.m., with a tri-tip dinner, bar, band and auction at the Kamiah Legion Hall.
