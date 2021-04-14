CLEARWATER VALLEY — This week is 911 Dispatcher Appreciation week. These folks are unsung heroes in helping save lives and property by getting law enforcement, fire, ambulance and other services headed your way when you call. Thanks dispatchers!
I stopped by the relatively new Pete’s Preps store along Highway 12, between Kooskia and Kamiah. It was hard to miss it since he now has four large flags fluttering out front. They jazzed up the entry and made the place more noticeable when you’re zipping down the highway. Peter, the proprietor, said things were going well and he’s seeing people new to the area stop by and check it out.
Also, along Highway 12, closer to Kamiah, a sure sign of spring is the reopening of Connie’s Curly Fry stand. They are only open from April to October, so it’s a treat when they are back in action for the season. You can get your food to go or sit at a picnic table by the food truck. Burgers, sausages, hot dogs, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches all with various toppings and, of course, fries! Stop by and check it out at Long Camp RV Park.
I’ve heard that the Kamiah Fire Station will be the site of a spring formal dance for area teenagers next month with a theme of “Hearts on Fire”. Should be a fun time for the young people.
The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce had a good turnout last week for their first general meeting since November. People seemed excited and ready to start planning summer and fall events. Barbecue Days is the Chamber’s biggest event. Kiwanis is planning a car show and poker run. There’s also talk of a bigger and better music-in-the-park.
Just when we thought it was spring and warming up, a snowstorm and a 20 degrees night, about the coldest it’s been all winter. Garden starts in the house are going strong, plus the lettuce and spinach that wintered over in my mini greenhouse.
