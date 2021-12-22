CLEARWATER VALLEY — I really enjoyed Kamiah’s performing arts concert on Monday night, appropriately titled “We Need a Little Christmas.” Kamiah’s music teacher, Kathryn Chamberlain, in her second year there, seems to bring out the best in the kids. Her joy and excitement for music are contagious. She has recruited a few more boys for choir this year, which provides a richer sound to the harmonies. KHS math teacher and drama coach, Jody Dow, ran the lights and other tech support, while KES teacher Carrie Bain played the piano for the choir. Chamberlain and Dow sang a beautiful duet. Familiar carols, plus readings and poetry rounded out the hourlong concert. Spanish exchange student Beatriz Solchaga read a Christmas poem in Spanish.
Wednesday afternoon, I checked out the holiday open house at Fog Hill Coffee and Tea House in Kamiah. Ethan Stickley and Cara Madrid, the new owners of the former Higher Grounds Coffee place (308 Hill St.), are excited to become part of the community.
So, last week I was dreaming of a white Christmas, which now looks like a done deal. Now what I want for Christmas is for our power to stay on. Like thousands of others in the Clearwater valley and surrounding hills and ridges, we had a record long power outage last week. I thought 51 hours was a long time, but some people had a lot longer outages. Even with a generator for the basics, it’s a long time. Talking to people around the valley, some take it in stride while others get pretty agitated. It’s a helpless feeling for sure. People seem to be thinking about what to do before the next one, keeping cell phones charged, full tank of fuel in the vehicle, plenty of easy to eat food and having a heat source that doesn’t need electricity to run.
Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, happy winter solstice or however you honor this time of year. The days will begin to get longer this week and the light will return. Peace to all!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.