CLEARWATER VALLEY — Well, it’s officially crazy hot! The City of Kamiah and Kamiah Fire Protection District have banned open burning for the rest of the summer. Kamiah Fire Rescue Chief Bill Arsenault asks people to be extremely careful with any fireworks over the 4th. He reminds people that if they cause a fire, they could be civilly or criminally charged and need to reimburse agencies for fire suppression costs. He also encourages people to stay hydrated.
The Nez Perce Tribe announced that the Wa-A’Yas Community Center, in Kamiah, is now open 24-hours a day, seven days a week, as a cooling shelter. Keep this in mind and keep an eye on elderly friends and neighbors. Sometimes just getting out of the heat for the hottest part of the day can help. A recent Facebook post from the Wa-A’Yas Center says, “Stay safe, stay hydrated, stay in shade if outdoors, stay inside, watch your children, hydrate them and water your animals.”
Last week, I stopped by the 1st Annual Hutchens Football Camp for Kids, from 3rd to 8th grades. He began with “We’re a football family.” The kids ran, blocked, threw, caught and other skills drills. It looked like they were having fun despite the heat. Coach Hutchens had shade shelters set up and coolers full of water bottles for frequent water breaks and predictably some of the water ended up poured on players' heads.
If you need to cool off in Kooskia, check out the splash pad at city park. I haven’t been to it yet this year, but have in the past and it is refreshing on a hot day. A house across from the park is flying a banner with a smiley face that says “Peace, love, happiness”. It’s nice to see a hopeful, positive message, instead of a faded one for a former candidate.
Freedom Northwest Credit Union is sponsoring a 4th of July event on Sunday from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m., with fireworks planned once it’s dark. The event will include free activities for people of all ages, including a mechanical bull, foam pit, bounce house, bungee trampoline, water activities, face painting, school fund-raisers and concessions for sale. Apple pie will be served because what is more American than apple pie? (Actually, apples are not native to America, they are from Asia and the pie idea came from Europe, with one recipe in England, believed to be the oldest, dating back to 1381.) Americans quickly adopted the apple and later the pie, making it their own.
Enjoy your 4th of July, however you choose to spend it and remember our many freedoms!
