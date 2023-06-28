CLEARWATER VALLEY — The Greater Kooskia Chamber of Commerce has announced its grand marshal for Kooskia Days. This year, for the first time, it’s a dog. Although Idaho County Sheriff’s K9 Millie has only lived in the area for a year, she has made quite a splash, sniffing out illegal drugs wherever she goes, leading to many arrests. Sheriff’s deputy Sean Nelson, Millie’s handler, will accompany her in the parade. Nelson also serves as the Kooskia Ambulance Supervisor. Congratulations Millie and Sean!
My neighborhood is short on people and long on wildlife. Heading to work last Tuesday, I was stopped by an elk jam in the road. I stopped to watch 40-plus, including six calves. Although whitetailed fawns are nice to see, elk calves are lovely, similarly and beautifully spotted. I couldn’t resist stopping to watch them and snap a few photos.
I know there are domesticated bison in Clearwater, but I learned recently they are direct selling both bison and beef. Check out Double L Bison Ranch on Facebook. They have bison brats, jerky and burger along with steaks, salami and pepperoni sticks. Their page has some fun photos and videos, too.
With the 4th of July coming, many people in the valley head for Grangeville for Border Days. The only event I’ve heard about in the Clearwater Valley is the Grace Bible Church celebration on Sunday, July 2, at 1115 Idaho Street in Kamiah. They will host a Freedom Fest from 2-5 p.m. with bouncy houses, food, face painting and water games. Live music from the country/rock band Torn Veil will liven things up. Fun to have young people as the lead singers in a local band. Check their Facebook page for information.
Independence Day is a chance to reflect on the many freedoms we enjoy as Americans. A Federal Holiday since 1941, this year marks the 247th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Jefferson wrote in the Declaration.
This spring in Kamiah one man physically assaulted another in a parking lot. The dispute allegedly occurred over an objection to the words on a flag flying on a pickup truck. My dad used to advise me of the words attributed to Evelyn Beatrice Hall. “I may disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,” she wrote. I believe that we can’t keep our own freedom without supporting the freedom of others. Plenty of signs and flags that I don’t agree with, but not everyone likes my words either.
The weekend after the 4th, beginning on Saturday, July 8, Clearwater Valley is chock-full of activities with the Kamiah Fly-in with free airplane flights over the valley for kids, the Kamiah Kiwanis’ Cruising the Clearwater car show, and Stites Days. Later in the month is Clearwater-Elk City Wagon Road Days, followed by Kooskia Days. These events provide a chance to gather, meet old and new friends or just to people watch. Enjoy summer!
