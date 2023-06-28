Elk herd with calves photo

A herd of around 40 elk and their calves.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

CLEARWATER VALLEY — The Greater Kooskia Chamber of Commerce has announced its grand marshal for Kooskia Days. This year, for the first time, it’s a dog. Although Idaho County Sheriff’s K9 Millie has only lived in the area for a year, she has made quite a splash, sniffing out illegal drugs wherever she goes, leading to many arrests. Sheriff’s deputy Sean Nelson, Millie’s handler, will accompany her in the parade. Nelson also serves as the Kooskia Ambulance Supervisor. Congratulations Millie and Sean!

My neighborhood is short on people and long on wildlife. Heading to work last Tuesday, I was stopped by an elk jam in the road. I stopped to watch 40-plus, including six calves. Although whitetailed fawns are nice to see, elk calves are lovely, similarly and beautifully spotted. I couldn’t resist stopping to watch them and snap a few photos.

