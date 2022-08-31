CLEARWATER VALLEY — The blackberries out on our landscape look tantalizingly purple-colored, but not quite ripe. Dreaming of eating blackberries warmed in the morning sun, after my morning run, maybe next week. Pies, jam, maybe wine later. Yum.
Excitement filled the air at Kamiah’s back-to-school event as throngs of families streamed into the multi-purpose room last Thursday. The Kamiah School district, Nez Perce Tribe and Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) did a great job welcoming the students and their families. Hamburgers, hot dogs, toppings and chips provided a quick free dinner and a chance to socialize with other families, a chance for the kiddos to meet their teacher, find their desk and pick out a backpack filled with school supplies. It was fun to watch the excitement as kids saw their friends at dinner or in the bouncy houses outside. When I stopped to check on Mrs. Bain’s classroom, all but two students had come to the event. Nice to see the joy on the kids’ faces as they unpacked their school supplies at their new desks.
The UYLC pays for the backpacks and school supplies, which the UYLC Youth Advisory Board (YAB) teenagers sort and pack into the backpacks.
As a law-abiding person, I am glad to see the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office out and about in the Clearwater Valley, although at my age, I don’t often stay out after dark. It seems like they are making a lot of arrests lately, glad to see respect for law and order. There aren’t very many of them to cover a huge county. Thanks, Sheriff Ulmer!
I am relieved to hear our nation’s classified and top-secret documents are no longer stored at a golf course. Respect for the rule of law is foundational to our country’s existence, so flagrant and dangerous disregard for laws is jarring to me.
The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce invites you to Barbecue Days over Labor Day weekend. Street dances are on both Friday and Saturday nights (Sept. 2 and 3), and a teen dance at a teen center will follow Friday night’s football game.
The parade on Main Street begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The Youth Zone is back this year with rides, bounce features and other attractions for kids, from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday. Parents can head over to the live auction at 2 p.m. Looks like the Kamiah Chamber has some great items, generously donated by area businesses, from a chiropractor session to a crown royal-themed quilt, a Super 8 stay to a Stihl chain saw, a firepit to a Flying B dinner for six, a great range of items for people to bid on. The free barbecue dinner follows the auction, open from 5-7 p.m.
Head to Kamiah this weekend to enjoy the last hurrah of summer!
