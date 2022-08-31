CLEARWATER VALLEY — The blackberries out on our landscape look tantalizingly purple-colored, but not quite ripe. Dreaming of eating blackberries warmed in the morning sun, after my morning run, maybe next week. Pies, jam, maybe wine later. Yum.

Excitement filled the air at Kamiah’s back-to-school event as throngs of families streamed into the multi-purpose room last Thursday. The Kamiah School district, Nez Perce Tribe and Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) did a great job welcoming the students and their families. Hamburgers, hot dogs, toppings and chips provided a quick free dinner and a chance to socialize with other families, a chance for the kiddos to meet their teacher, find their desk and pick out a backpack filled with school supplies. It was fun to watch the excitement as kids saw their friends at dinner or in the bouncy houses outside. When I stopped to check on Mrs. Bain’s classroom, all but two students had come to the event. Nice to see the joy on the kids’ faces as they unpacked their school supplies at their new desks.

