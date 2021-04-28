CLEARWATER VALLEY — April showers bring May flowers! As I sit at my window to write, it’s lovely to see the rain after quite a few weeks of dry weather. On my morning walk in the drizzle, I could smell the sweetness of the cherry and plum blossoms and saw a larger than normal (43) herd of elk grazing on the hillside. It is a lovely site and a reminder we are living on the edge of national forest.
The Harpster Christmas program is usually a great time to see all the delightful little kids in the Harpster area. Since the event was cancelled in December, I haven’t seen some of the kids since summer. Several moms are great about sharing with Facebook friends some photos of cute kids in action. When I saw this one, I couldn’t resist asking if I could share it in the newspaper. (See photo)
If you are ready to look for some bargains, this Saturday, May 1, is the Kamiah garage sale with half a dozen sales around town. The following Saturday, May 8, is Nezperce’s community-wide sale. The ultimate in recycling is finding someone who will pay you for stuff you don’t want or need.
Also on May 1, is the Kamiah Middle School Invitational track meet at the Bob Squires Sports Complex. I enjoy watching the high school track meets, but there is something special about seeing the younger kids run, jump, throw, etc. Since competing is all new and different for many of them, the level of excitement and pure joy is infectious.
At the White Pine League High School Track Championships last weekend, Clearwater Valley senior, Preston Amerman, won the 3,200 meters, 1,600 meters and the 800 meters. Jace Sams, a Kamiah senior, won the 400 meters, while Kubs’ 10th grader, Brady Cox, won both hurdle races. Sams and Cox were also part of the Kubs winning 4X100 relay, along with Gabe Eades and Wyatt Wilcox. Eades also won both the long jump and the triple jump.
For the girls, Kamiah 9th grader, Laney Landmark, won both hurdle races and placed second in the 200-meter run. Landmark has been dominant in hurdles in her freshman year, consistently outpacing 11th and 12th graders. Mary Martin, a senior, had the best performance from the Clearwater Valley girls’ team with a 2nd place discus throw.
I have been reporting on the upcoming Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee (NPTEC) elections for the Clearwater Progress. It’s fascinating to see the high level of interest in running for committee seats from people of all ages from upriver (Kooskia area) to downriver, with fourteen filing to run for three seats in the early April primary. In advance of the upcoming general election on May 8, the Tribe broadcasted a facilitated Facebook live conversation last week with the six remaining candidates. Each talked about platforms, current events, leadership style and a get out to vote message. One thing that struck me was how respectful the candidates were to each other throughout the forum. No name-calling, mudslinging or telling lies about their opponents, just sharing their own ideas and values and sincerely thanking and praising other candidates.
