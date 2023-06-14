Youthfest 2023 photo

Youthfest 2023 was held Saturday, June 10, in Kamiah. Here, two attendees playfully joust at the event with the backdrop of a bright, blue sky.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Congratulations to the Clearwater Valley seniors who graduated on Friday. It’s time for them to forge their own paths in the world. I hope they will all make good choices and learn from their mistakes if they don’t.

On Saturday, I enjoyed the energy at Kamiah’s Riverfront Park with Youthfest happening all day into the evening, celebrating the end of the school year and the start of summer. Fun to see kids running, jumping and spinning in the various bouncy features and rides, then eating free ice cream from the Kamiah Kiwanis booth. Some parents got in the act too, jousting, spinning or taking photos, while others rested in the shade, content to watch the action. In recent years, Upriver Youth Leadership Council has been a catalyst in bringing people together to provide fun, free family-friendly community activities.

