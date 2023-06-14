CLEARWATER VALLEY — Congratulations to the Clearwater Valley seniors who graduated on Friday. It’s time for them to forge their own paths in the world. I hope they will all make good choices and learn from their mistakes if they don’t.
On Saturday, I enjoyed the energy at Kamiah’s Riverfront Park with Youthfest happening all day into the evening, celebrating the end of the school year and the start of summer. Fun to see kids running, jumping and spinning in the various bouncy features and rides, then eating free ice cream from the Kamiah Kiwanis booth. Some parents got in the act too, jousting, spinning or taking photos, while others rested in the shade, content to watch the action. In recent years, Upriver Youth Leadership Council has been a catalyst in bringing people together to provide fun, free family-friendly community activities.
Great to see the Kamiah Community Library with a booth at Youthfest promoting their summer reading program and offering some different activities like button-making, hula hoops and coloring pages. Both Kooskia and Kamiah libraries are part of the Prairie River Library District. Check with either library on what they have planned for kids this summer.
After Youthfest, I stopped by Carisa’s Cake Company’s grand opening in Kooskia. Great to see a big crowd streaming through their shop. In the interest of research, I enjoyed a cupcake, delicious and not too sweet. She has fixed up the old building, most recently occupied by the Farm Table Restaurant. Everything is beautifully remodeled and freshly painted, an inviting space. I did not try the ice cream sandwiches or the mousse, so I will be back. Great to see one less empty storefront in the Kooskia business district.
With summer, it’s time to enjoy the mountains, forest and rivers that form so much of our area. Also, time for every little town or user group to host their traditional summer festivals – Kooskia Days, Stites Days, Clearwater’s Elk City Wagon Road Days, Kamiah’s Car Show and the Fly-in at the Kamiah Airport.
