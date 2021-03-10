CLEARWATER VALLEY — Dozens of fluorescent, green balls are lobbed over the nets and piled up on the tennis courts, teenagers run laps fast and slow around the muddy track and the throwing and catching of baseballs mark the beginning of the spring sports season at Clearwater Valley High School. I met first-year athletic director, Allen Hutchens, there last Friday and he is excited for all of it, sharing his hopes for all his student athletes.
Earlier in the day, I walked laps around Kamiah’s all-season track as part of Kamiah Fire Rescue’s (KFR) Fitness Fridays outreach. KFR chief, Bill Arsenault, believes prevention is part of their role in the community. He encourages people to come join them at 9:30 a.m., each Friday, to walk as many or few laps at any pace. I am used to walking on hilly ground, so walking on a flat stable surface was a nice change and fun to see the enthusiasm of young children, teens and adults on a beautiful morning.
I recently learned Dana Lohrey, a Clearwater historian, writes a monthly historical gazette about the Elk City Wagon Road. It’s a nicely done, two-page publication with a mix of historical events, photos and stories. Each issue begins with a ‘Prez Sez’ message from Susanne Smith, president of the Elk City Wagon Road group. She is optimistic the volunteer group can host the full slate of activities for the annual Elk City Wagon Road Days, this July 17-18. (The event was cancelled last year.) The Elk City Wagon Road Gazette is free by email or post office mail. Contact Mr. Lohrey at fdlohrey@gmail.com or by phone (208) 791-4548 to join his mailing list.
On the nights that I get home after dark, when I pass a certain house on lower Wall Creek Road, it is fun to see the Christmas lights are still on, including a large, lighted outdoor tree with a glowing angel on top, impressive! It seems fitting that this is Santa’s house (well, the guy who plays Santa at the Harpster Christmas program).
Speaking of lights, in all the years that I lived in Salmon, Idaho, I enjoyed seeing the stars a lot in the winter, occasionally the northern lights since the skies were often clear and the temperatures breathtakingly cold. For the first time in a month, seeing the full moon and then the stars last week seemed magical.
