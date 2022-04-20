CLEARWATER VALLEY — The Idaho County Sheriff’s department recently identified the remains of a man they found in 1984 at a campsite along Colt Killed Creek (White Sand Creek) in the upper Lochsa River basin. How amazing is that? The perseverance of the sheriff’s office coupled with the advancement in science over the past 38 years allowed them to positively identify the man – Roger Bennett.
Despite cold blustery weather, about 140 kids showed up in Kamiah to search for nearly 3,000 treat-filled plastic eggs. Twelve lucky kids each found a golden egg, which gained them a gift basket of goodies.
Why do we hunt eggs? Eggs have long been associated with spring and new life. In the late 16th century, protestant reformer Martin Luther organized egg hunts for his congregation in Germany. Although originally real eggs were used, artificial eggs and chocolate eggs gained prominence in the mid-1800s.
What’s with the Easter bunny? Rabbits or hares have long been associated with fertility because of the number of offspring (kittens) they produce. Watching the little kids flock to a teenager dressed up as an Easter Bunny made for some cute photo ops.
This week is National Volunteer Week. “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?” asked Martin Luther King, Jr., in a 1957 speech.
In small communities like ours, there are many opportunities to volunteer. Ron Sopko, of Kamiah Kiwanis, told me 35 people showed up to fill 2,200 plastic eggs with treats for the kids. This group included Kamiah’s mayor, Betty Heater, and nine or 10 teens from the Youth Advisory Board (YAB). On the day of the event, the YAB teens dispersed the eggs for the hunt and helped the kids get to the right places.
Volunteering is a great way for people new to the area to connect with others. For those in the Clearwater area, Linda Winters advises that the Clearwater cleanup day has changed from April 23 to Saturday, April 30. Maybe it will stop snowing by then? Volunteers should meet at the Clearwater Grange Hall at 9 a.m. Coffee will be available at 8:30 a.m. People should bring water, wear gloves and clothes appropriate for the weather. For information call Linda Winters at 208-926-4606.
With the Kooskia Teen center up and running, there are bound to be plenty of chances for people to jump in and help in a myriad of ways. Watching the progress of the Kamiah Teen Center for the past three years has been inspiring.
