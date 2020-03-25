CLEARWATER VALLEY -- The Kamiah Teen Center got some great news last week. Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) Executive Director Sharlene Johnson shared that they were awarded a STOP (Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking act) grant to further Teen Center programming and to enhance youth leadership development. This grant is for $50,000 per year for four years. Although the UYLC/YAB do a multitude of fund-raising activities throughout the year, this grant provides a substantial boost. This Teen Center went from the dream of a group of local teenagers to a fully staffed, seven-day a week reality in less than two years. The Upriver Youth Leadership Council with their Youth Advisory Board (YAB) with the support of many community members have created a fun, inviting place for area teenagers. Although they are temporarily closed amid coronavirus concerns, staff are working on some virtual activities to keep the teens connected and engaged. “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has,” -- Margaret Mead
After gaining a loyal following in the past two years, the Kooskia Farmers’ Market is gearing up for their third season with the first market planned for Thursday, June 4, from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Kooskia City Park. Gardeners, bakers, crafters and artisans are welcome to become vendors selling homemade or handcrafted items. Any food products sold at the market need to meet Idaho food safety regulations. Call Melissa at 208-739-1602 if you are interested in being a vendor this year.
I headed into Grangeville for some cough medicine the other day, driving the scenic route home, along the South Fork Clearwater River. Pretty much every wide spot was full of people enjoying fishing in the nice weather. Some people were day tripping, while others had large enough vehicles that they could likely live in them full time. The new buzz-phrase social distancing came to mind. Although people appeared mostly spread out to fish, the parking/camping areas were crowded.
I’ve heard a lot of people objecting to the phrase “social distancing,” preferring “physical spacing” or similar descriptions. It’s great if we can reach out to family, friends and neighbors to stay connected and avoid feeling isolated. Could be by phone, social media, taking a walk or other outdoor activity with a small, well-spaced group. With the nice weather, a good porch site is enjoyable. With all the cancelled activities and uncertainty over the future, it’s good to remember to just make the best of each day as it comes!
It’s almost time for another primary election with early in-person voting and absentee (by mail) voting scheduled to begin April 6 for the May 19 election. Sadly, I have noticed some negative campaigning already. Would be great to see candidates run on their own accomplishments and ideas instead of trashing their opponents.
Idaho is too great for hate!
