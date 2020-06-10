CLEARWATER VALLEY -- Last Thursday was a lovely day at the first Kooskia Farmers’ Market of the year. The market, in its third season, has grown in vendors and browsers. Melissa Knapton, market manager, was pleased with the turnout. Melissa sells microgreens under the name “ten bluebird acres.” Knapton’s younger daughter, Emma, a CVHS student, shares the booth, selling hand-made dolls and other items. They were joined by Knapton’s older daughter, Maddie, a University of Idaho Student. The Knaptons also sold their wares at the Moscow Farmer’s Market over the weekend.
I stopped to check out some of the booths including my “across-the-creek” neighbor Cindy Lane, of Lane’s Harpster Homestead, selling eggs, various greens, zucchini and kohlrabi. How does she have so many vegetables by early June? She has a large high tunnel type greenhouse to gain growing season in the spring and fall. Linda Gullikson, of Ripple River Farms, had also sold out of vegetables, but was selling jams and other processed fruits.
Diane Lemas, a first-time vendor, has been busy making tall wooden signs with various messages including “Home sweet Home, Let Freedom Ring and God Bless America.” Another first-time market vendor, Ada Fryer, sold small potted houseplants of various kinds. Wonderful to see Kooskia’s library manager, Dena Puderbaugh, back at the market with some kids activities.
Yoga with Amy (Sedgwick) returns to the Farmer’s Market at Kooskia Park begins this Thursday (June 11) from 9-10 a.m. at the pavilion. What could be better than doing a little open-air restorative yoga in the cool of the morning with the sound of the South Fork Clearwater rushing past you? Another bonus, you will get off your mat just as the farmers’ market opens so you will have first crack at the fresh produce. There is plenty of space for more vendors so if you have home-grown or hand-made items to sell call or text Melissa Knapton (208-739-1602) or look for the Kooskia Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Purdy’s Farm Table Restaurant, in downtown Kooskia, re-opened to indoor dining a few weeks ago after doing some remodeling during the shutdown. They announced last week they now have a license to sell beer and wine to enjoy with your meal. They were happy to have the Clearwater Classic Car Club descend on them en masse for a meal last weekend.
If you’re looking for some bargains, check out Clearwater’s community yard sale this Saturday, June 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Begin your shopping with a stop at the grange hall, which includes indoor sales booths, and pick up a map to direct you to other yard sales around the community.
Last Saturday, I participated in the Black Lives Matter Rally/March in Lewiston. Some of you may wonder why would I, a blue-eyed blonde white woman do this? and don’t all lives matter? To the first question, as a patriotic American and a Christian, I believe in treating people fairly and justly. We can disagree on lots of things while still respecting each other’s basic humanity. To the second question, of course all lives matter, that is the whole point. Black lives, brown lives and white lives should be treated with equal respect. The rally was not about hating cops or hating white people or hating America, it was about raising awareness about and confronting racism in a peaceful way. JeaDa Lay, the event’s organizer asked that participants not distort the message through violence or property damage and people respected that. She also thanked law enforcement for their presence. The looting, violence and killing on the streets of other cities has been terrible. No one person or group is responsible for all of it. Each of us makes our own choices how to act, what messages to share, when and how to engage, and when to walk away. I encourage each of you to ask yourself “Are my words and actions making things better or worse?” “Am I spreading love, or spreading hate?”
