CLEARWATER VALLEY — I enjoy seeing the creative, handmade decorations people use to adorn their houses for various holidays. It gives me something new to look at as I drive through the valley. There is something about the silly plastic blowup figures that have become popular. They always make me smile. I get a kick out of the larger-than-life blowup turkey with a pilgrim hat, the focal point of a Thanksgiving display at a house in Stites.
If you want to do a little local small business Saturday shopping this weekend, Nov. 27, check out the Kooskia Holiday Farmers’ Market, back for its 5th year. Come to the community room at Kooskia City Hall from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for unique handmade items, food, raffle and live music.
The following weekend, the Olde-Fashioned Christmas event is back with kid and adult crafts, cookie decorating, wreath making, snacks and a variety show. The fun begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the American Legion Hall at 618 Main St. in Kamiah.
Bidding is under way for the 2021 Festival of Trees in Kamiah. As with last year, holiday-themed trees, wreaths, table settings and other items are displayed in store windows in downtown Kamiah. This event is a fund-raiser for the Upriver Youth Leadership Council. Some really creative folks have decorated with themes like “Gnome, sweet gnome”, “All that glitters is not snow” and “White Christmas.” Bidding is online on the Upriver Youth Leadership Council Facebook, under an album called 2021 Festival of Trees, or people can bid at the Teen Center, 405 Main Street. Bidding ends on Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.
Exciting news for recyclers or would be recyclers in the Kooskia area. The Idaho County recycling program, operated by volunteers for the past 13 years, is now a part of the new Simmons Sanitation Olde Pole Yard community drop-off site. Recycling includes cardboard, tin and aluminum cans, newspapers, catalogs and magazines. Instead of just having a two-hour window to recycle on Saturday mornings, people can recycle whenever the Pole Yard site is open. The staffed site is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., and Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. They are also open the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
