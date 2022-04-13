CLEARWATER VALLEY — I enjoyed an action-packed Friday afternoon in Kooskia with the Friends of the Library book sale, the Kooskia Teen Center grand opening and the CVHS class of 2023 taco feed/Bingo fundraiser.
Excitement filled the air as people of all ages perused the books on the first day of the Friends of Kooskia Library used book sale. I arrived about 20 minutes after they opened. Impressive to see some hard-core bibliophiles, each carrying a cardboard box to lug out their finds. Showing remarkable restraint, I bought a mere four!
After several years of dreaming, planning and fundraising, followed by renovating, cleaning, painting and furnishing, the Kooskia Teen Center is open! Although the center opened the week before, throngs of teenagers, plus younger kids and community supporters, gathered Friday night for the grand opening.
After a welcome and thanks from Daisy Bower, the Youth Advisory Board (YAB) president, YAB member Maya Engledow performed the ‘ribbon-cutting’, using giant scissors to crop a paper banner the youth created for the occasion. YAB is part of a larger organization, the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC), based in Kamiah, which has operated the Kamiah Teen Center for nearly three years.
Great to see Heather Becker, CVHS principal, checking out the teen center with family and friends. She’s heard the kids at school talking about it all week and wanted to see for herself what all the excitement was about.
Mini-basketball, foosball, ping pong, music, electronics and board games indoors plus basketball and cornhole outside provided both active and passive entertainment. Bailey Schuster, UYLC teen center coordinator, reported more than 20 kids have come after school all week.
On my way out of Kooskia, I stopped at the high school to buy a couple of tacos to support the class of 2023. I was one of the last lucky people to score a taco before they ran out. Although I headed out just as the Bingo phase of the evening began, it looked like they had a good crowd.
Meanwhile, the Class of 2022 raffle continues with a prizewinner every day in April. The students create some excitement each day with a different student shaking the bucket of tickets and drawing a prizewinner’s name on Facebook Live. Really impressed with both the quality and quantity of the prizes.
Although I haven’t won anything yet, I’m glad to support the safe and sober graduation party. Impressive to see the generosity of local businesses offering prizes, including a gas card, chain saw, steelhead fishing trip, haircut, restaurant meals, gravel, handmade art items, jewelry and a cabin stay. Local businesses help out the Clearwater Valley kids for so many different fundraisers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.