CLEARWATER VALLEY -- In my quest to learn more about local foods, I headed up to Caribel, last week, to the Law Family Homestead where Kit and Bridgett Law, and their seven children, ages 1-12, live on 50-plus acres and raise jersey cows. Bridgett leads the dairy portion of the homestead, milking cows twice a day and making cheese, butter, yogurt and ice cream. I had a wonderful visit with the Law Family on their beautiful property.
The Laws sell raw milk products with no GMO or antibiotics. I learned that it is legal to sell raw milk for human consumption in Idaho, if the farmers are operating under a small herd exemption, which allows for three dairy cows in the program. An Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) inspector comes every four to six weeks, taking samples and sending them to a lab for testing. The jerseys graze on grass managed under an intensive grazing system, to use their pastures efficiently.
With help from family and friends, the Laws constructed a hand-hewn, square log barn which serves as the headquarters for the dairy, with milking stanchions, cold storage for the dairy products, and eventually a prep kitchen. I enjoyed sampling three flavors of rich, creamy homemade ice cream - mocha/oreo, chocolate/jalapeno and vanilla custard. Yum! I also went home with a nice chunk of hard cheese. There is something special about knowing where your food comes from and being able to look the producers in the eye. Visit the Laws website at https://www.lawfamilyhomestead.com, or call 208-935-7740 to learn more. Customers can pick up their orders at the Law Homestead or at Valley Market Health Foods at 411 Main Street in Kamiah.
Kit focuses on blacksmithing and horseshoeing while the children, who are homeschooled, assist with a variety of homestead activities. The family also networks with other homeschool families in the area, teaching children practical skills, like blacksmithing and working with oxen, as part of their education. The Laws have several oxen that they use for pulling logs and other heavy lifting. In addition to the milking cows, they have a Dexter/Jersey Cross bull named Mr. Moon, so they can produce an annual crop of calves, staggered in timing, to maintain a milk supply for processing. They try to use all of the byproducts of their homestead, to be efficient and minimize waste.
Kit noted they have a wonderful community of neighbors who help and support each other, trading skills and products. The Laws hope to encourage others to pursue their traditional family-centered lifestyle. Kit thinks we have a great area for producing food and would like to promote greater food self-sufficiency. He hopes to encourage face-to-face interactions between food growers and consumers. Bridgett and Kit are happy to share what they know with anyone who might be considering a small dairy.
Last Saturday morning, Christina Stalnaker, led a Yoga-in-Nature pop-up class on Nick’s and my land in the Harpster Heights area. She led 15 of us through an hour- long class, facing the swiftly rising sun, with views across our land to the national forest beyond. People enjoyed being out in the fresh air with plenty of room to spread out. Christina will continue her yoga in nature series throughout the summer. She also teaches indoor yoga and meditation classes regularly. For more information look for Yogini Christina on Facebook or https://www.rishiyoga.org. Another popular yoga leader in the Kooskia area, Stacy McCusker, is undergoing cancer treatments. Her friend, Annina Ochoa, has set up a GoFundMe page called “Stacy will Live” to cover costs beyond what insurance will pay. If you want to help Stacy, check it out. She is a wonderful, kind and caring person who has touched the lives of many.
On a personal front, I am excited to join the Clearwater Progress newspaper as a reporter (part-time), in the Kamiah area, beginning next week. I will be covering Kamiah School District meetings, school and community activities and whatever else inspires. In case you are wondering, I will still be writing this column and other free-lance articles, plus occasional work for the Prairie River Library District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.