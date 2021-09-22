CLEARWATER VALLEY — Last Friday was Constitution Day, which commemorates the signing of our United States Constitution, 234 years ago. I appreciate the 1st amendment, which ensures our freedom of speech and of the press. Some people think this is unlimited, but it does not include defacing someone else’s property to make your point. When someone spray painted several rock faces along the South Fork Clearwater, one of the private landowners and neighbors were upset to see the rocks painted, preferring them in their natural color, looking like rocks.
One day, after a phone call to the Idaho Dept. of Transportation (ITD), they had it cleaned up. A shout-out to ITD for quickly responding. They rely on local people to let them know when there is a problem, not just with road conditions but issues in the right-of-way.
If you are ready for one last fair, the Lewis County Fair begins on Thursday, Sept. 30, continuing Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds in Nezperce. People from Lewis County and adjoining counties of Idaho, Clearwater and Nez Perce are welcome to enter open class exhibits and compete for ribbons in a variety of arts, crafts, photography, quilting, sewing, needlecraft, baked goods, preserved foods, flowers, field crops and seeds, fruits and vegetables. All entries need to be original entries that have not previously been entered into another fair. Look for the fair premium books at post offices, grocery and hardware stores in neighboring communities.
As of Sept. 21, it’s officially autumn. If the cooler, wetter weather last weekend put you in the mood for chili, you’re in luck. The Clearwater Grange is hosting their annual chili feed on Saturday, Oct. 2, 4-7 p.m. Dinner is by donation and includes a variety of chili, cornbread, beverages and dessert. In addition to eating and visiting, you can bid on silent auction items. You are encouraged to browse the collection of the Elk City Wagon Road Museum located inside the Grange Hall. Call Carole BonAnno at 208-926-7465 to volunteer to bring food and/or silent auction items. If you haven’t been to the Grange, head up Sally Ann Road from Highway 13 until you reach Clearwater Main Street.
