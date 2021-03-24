CLEARWATER VALLEY — Clearwater Valley High School’s track team began their season in dramatic fashion at the Kendrick Invitational at the Lapwai Track. The boys’ team, led by senior distance runner, Preston Amerman, placed 1st of 17 teams, while the girls’ team, led by the quick hurdling of Kadance Schilling, placed 3rd. Amerman won both the 800- and 3,200-meter races, placed 2nd in the 1,600 and ran the anchor leg in the winning medley relay team, along with Nakiyah Anderson, Jess Knox and Will Willis. Schilling placed 1st in the 300-meter hurdles and 2nd in the 100-meter hurdles. Both CV girls’ and boys’ teams showed impressive strength in the relays, with eight top three finishes in the eight relays, including winning both 1st and 2nd place in the boys’ medley relay. Great job, Rams track!
Drama generally filled my week. On Monday, March 15, I met independent filmmaker, Jonny Lewis, and his cameraman, Jason Ferrell, in the area scouting filming locations for “Waking Up in Idaho”, a film they plan to shoot this fall. It is a comedy about two teenagers in foster care, learning to remake family. Lewis and Ferrell enjoyed the scenery and friendly authentic people they met along the way, pondering possibilities for scenes.
Later, on Monday, I received my first Pfizer COVID-19 shot now that the age requirement has dropped to include mine. I had no side effects, so I zipped back to Kamiah in plenty of time to attend the Kamiah School District meeting. School officials announced Cecily Puckett as valedictorian and Mya Barger as salutatorian. They join Clearwater Valley High School’s valedictorian Martha Smith and salutatorian Paige Morrow in a female sweep of the top academic honors in the two schools.
On Thursday, thanks to KHS student, Robert Whitney’s senior project, most of the Kamiah and CV students witnessed the mock car crash scenario in Kamiah. Robert Whitney worked with UYLC, Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR), Lewis and Idaho County Sheriff’s department, Idaho State Police and many other partners to present a realistic portrayal of a car crash and emergency services response. The actors all played their parts well, including the driver of one crashed car, taken aside by law enforcement officers. Emma Godwin’s portrayal of a car crash victim who lay remarkably still throughout the exercise was so convincing, I was relieved to see her up walking around later in the day. Godwin is a KHS student and a cadet with the KFR.
Kamiah Fire rescue personnel, extricated people from the vehicles, used jaws of life to cut the roof from a car. Jody Dow, a KFR volunteer, played a believable grieving father, who had to be restrained by sheriff’s deputies at the crash scene. Dow’s dramatic flair carries over to Kamiah High School, where he is directing the Kamiah Characters in the spring play, “The Complaint Department and Lemonade” with performances March 23 and 25 at 6 p.m.
Last weekend, CV students performed their spring play, “Wagon Wheel’s a Rollin’”, for a three-night run. A fun, light western, comedy, with Gus Welch playing the bad guy - Smiling Slade Claggett, Ruth Smith as the bad girl - Sue Flay, Luella Smith as the ingenue - Candy Cane, and Axl Fairbank as the hero - Chuck Wagon. Track star, Preston Amerman, had a hilarious cameo as Judge Pettigrew. Great job director, Elizabeth Nuxoll, cast and crew for a fun show!
