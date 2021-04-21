CLEARWATER VALLEY — Happy Earth Day! This year is the 51st anniversary of the 1st Earth Day. I still remember picking up trash as a little kid in a vacant lot in my suburban Ohio neighborhood back in 1970.
A few days after Earth Day, the Clearwater community plans to hold their annual roadside cleanup. Volunteers will meet at the Clearwater Grange Hall to clean Main St. and Sally Ann Rd. Anyone wanting to help, meet at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 at the Grange Hall, 8:30 a.m. for coffee and goodies. Bring water, snacks, gloves. Bags will be provided. Questions, call Linda 208-926-4606.
A few weeks back I was walking down Kamiah’s Main Street and spotted August Frank, one of Lewiston Tribune’s award-winning photographers, with his camera and multiple big lenses. I looked up the street to see what I might be missing. It turns out Frank had come to photograph Larry Nims driving his electric vehicle up Main Street for a Kathy Hedberg Lewiston Tribune article on alternative energy. The Nez Perce Tribe is looking at adding an electric vehicle charging station at It’se ye-ye Casino.
Liz Clark, organizer for the Kooskia Site of Idaho County recycling volunteers, wants to make sure people know they are accepting newsprint, magazines, catalogues, phone books and paperback books. No junk mail or office paper. I know we have bags of that stuff which has accumulated over the months, will be glad to send it off.
Another great way to recycle is buying or selling items at yard sales. A couple of community-wide sales will be in Kamiah on May 1 and Nezperce on May 8. One person’s trash could be another one’s treasure. It sure beats throwing things away.
Last Friday was a beautiful, sunny afternoon for the Nez Perce Games track meet at the Bob Squires Sports Complex in Kamiah. Fun to see the kids running, jumping, hurdling, vaulting and throwing. Some great results for our local athletes, with the Kubs boys team placing 2nd out of eleven teams. Mary Martin, Clearwater Valley team, threw her discus for a 2nd place finish. CV’s Kadance Schilling placed 3rd in the 100 meters, 300-meter hurdles and long jump. Preston Amerman placed 3rd in the 3,200 meters.
Kubs’ 9th grader Laney Landmark won the 200 meters, placed 2nd in both 100- and 300-meter hurdles. She also placed 2nd as part of the 4 X 100 relay team, along with her sister, Logan Landmark, Dorian Hix and Zayda Loewen.
In the boys’ individual events, the Kubs’ Gabe Eades placed 1st in 100 meters, 2nd in both long jump and triple jump. Jace Sams won the 400 meters, while Brady Cox placed 1st in the 110 high hurdles and a close second in the 300 hurdles. Jack Wilcox placed 2nd in pole vault, followed by Kaden deGroot 3rd in pole vault and high jump.
The Kubs won the 4 X 100 relay with Cox, Eades, Wyatt Wilcox and Sams. In the 4 X 200 relay Kamiah placed 2nd with Lukas Krogh, Wyatt Wilcox, Kendrick Wheeler and Sams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.