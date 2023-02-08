CLEARWATER VALLEY — If you have driven through Stites in recent weeks, you probably noticed new construction at the Silver Dollar Pizzeria and Pub. It seems their popularity created need for more indoor seating; they are enclosing the patio. A recent post on their Facebook reveals that in addition to more seating, they plan a pool table, three big-screen TVs and darts! Watch for the opening of the new space.
VEST-fest returns to Kooskia on Saturday, March 4. VEST stands for Valley Educational Support Team. As a nonprofit, they raise money each year to help Clearwater Valley schools with supplies and projects beyond what the Mountain View School District funds. The doors will open at 4 p.m. for social hour, including the beer garden. Fundraisers include the popular booze board, silent auction, live auction and a small dollar auction. You can buy tickets for $30 each from VEST members, Ashley Crawford-Walker, Kama Payton, Lara Smith, Allen Hutchens, Jenna Boggan or Veda Pfefferkorn. People are welcome to donate items, large or small, for the auctions.
Many people like to watch a parade, but if you love to be in parades, sign up for the first Clearwater Valley parade of the year on Saturday, March 18, “Kamiah Gets Connected to their Green” is this year’s Irish Festival theme. Entries will be judged, and ribbons awarded in five categories. These are the best in: Irish spirit, green, humor, animal and royalty. Entries will be accepted through March 10.
Vendor cost is $20 for each 10’x10’ space. Look for both parade and vendor applications on the Irish Connection Facebook page or at the Kamiah Welcome Center. The Irish Connection, a nonprofit, exists “to preserve and promote Irish, Irish American and Celtic heritage for future generations."
Do you know what a barn quilt is? It’s a piece of wood, painted with a quilt design. Although they are typically placed on barns, they can be striking enough to hang anywhere. If you want to create one, the Friends of the Kooskia Library are having a barn quilt workshop on Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m.-3. p.m. at the Kooskia Community Center. For $10, you will get supplies and directions to complete a 16x16” barn quilt. Sign up at Kooskia Library by Feb. 16; space is limited to 12 people. Bring your own beverage and a dish to share for a potluck lunch.
