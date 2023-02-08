Clearwater Valley junior high wrestlers photo

The Clearwater Valley junior high wrestling team took home the first-place trophy at the Sacajawea Junior High Tournament Saturday, Feb, 4, at Lewiston High School. Individual Ram scores are as follows: Peter Fabbi-1st; Waylon Nelson-1st; Ryker Wilkins-1st; Paighton LaBudie-1st; Jesse Rice-1st girls division, 4th boys division; Conner Christensen-2nd; Kaden Carter-2nd; Jaxon Green2nd; Tatum Martinez-3rd; Luke Nelson-3rd; Beau Wilkins-3rd; Liam Walle-3rd; and Kale Walle-6th.

 Contributed photo

CLEARWATER VALLEY — If you have driven through Stites in recent weeks, you probably noticed new construction at the Silver Dollar Pizzeria and Pub. It seems their popularity created need for more indoor seating; they are enclosing the patio. A recent post on their Facebook reveals that in addition to more seating, they plan a pool table, three big-screen TVs and darts! Watch for the opening of the new space.

VEST-fest returns to Kooskia on Saturday, March 4. VEST stands for Valley Educational Support Team. As a nonprofit, they raise money each year to help Clearwater Valley schools with supplies and projects beyond what the Mountain View School District funds. The doors will open at 4 p.m. for social hour, including the beer garden. Fundraisers include the popular booze board, silent auction, live auction and a small dollar auction. You can buy tickets for $30 each from VEST members, Ashley Crawford-Walker, Kama Payton, Lara Smith, Allen Hutchens, Jenna Boggan or Veda Pfefferkorn. People are welcome to donate items, large or small, for the auctions.

