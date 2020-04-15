CLEARWATER VALLEY -- A few weeks ago we checked in with Stacy Van Steenwyk, our Harpster area neighbor. She is still hard at work as an internet service provider (she co-owns Mtida) while her daughter, Molly, a freshman at the University of Idaho, is back in Harpster, doing on-line classes. Since mother and daughter both love horses, especially wild ones, they decided to adopt a couple of mustangs gathered from herds on Bureau of Land Management land. The mother-daughter duo is part of a trainer incentive program to “gentle” the horses and reduce their fear of people so the horses can be rehomed. Since working with wild horses can be a challenge beyond what many people can handle, this interim step of getting the horse used to people makes it easier for the horses to find new homes. Stacy noted there is a growing interest in adopting wild horses from Europeans who enjoy the mystique of the mustangs from the American West.
Nick and I stopped by the other day to see how they are doing. Molly, who is majoring in statistics, shared that working with “Pepper,” is a different type of stress than her schoolwork and a challenging outdoors break from computer work. Stacy enjoys working with “Dan,” and noted that you “don’t want to take the wildness out of the horses, you want them to get along with people.” She prefers the term “gentling” a horse to “training” or “breaking.” The progress can be very slow, the pace of “watching paint dry.” We watched her (from a safe distance) do some round pen work with him and in less than two weeks he is beginning to respond.
Stacy enjoys that wild horses tend to be problem-solvers since they have learned to survive without people. Stacy and Dan, plus Molly and Pepper, plan to participate in a “mustang mania” competition planned in Nampa in July, where participants will lead their mustangs through an obstacle course. Stacy shared that you find out a lot about who you are by working with a wild horse and she tries to “treat them how she wants to be treated.” Sounds like good advice for all of us!
It is time for spring cleaning! Linda Winters shared that volunteers from the Clearwater area and Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road will gather on Saturday, April 18, at 9 a.m., to clean litter along Sally Ann Road and Clearwater Main Street. All volunteers are welcome. Everyone should meet at the Grange Hall in Clearwater. Bring your own gloves and water, and dress for the weather. Trash bags will be provided. For questions, call Linda at 208-926-4606.
I received the following report from Acacia Blyth, reporter for the CV Go Getters 4-H Club.
“We wish our community and 4-H friends a good year and to remember to use the high five.
1.) Hands-wash them often
2.) Elbow-cough into it
3.) Your face- don’t touch it
4.) Feet- stay more than six feet apart
5.) Feel-feel sick? Stay home.
Our Idaho County 4-H club (CV Go -Getters) is still operating and conducting meetings using online technology to adhere to stay-at-home requests from Governor Little. At our April 13 virtual meeting, 4-H club members presented their demonstrations in order to get ready for the fair in August. Projects range from photography to baking to veterinary sciences, conducted and created by each member on their own, so they can learn the importance of leadership and public speaking. Our club needs ideas for community service projects. In the past we have done trash pick-up and roadside clean-up. If you have any ideas for club service projects, please contact Kahne Jensen-Blyth at kahneblyth@gmail.com.”
Years ago, when I worked in Salt Lake City, my friend, Maggie, and I were headed out for a lunchtime trail run. The big boss, Jim, a smoking, drinking, junk-food munching character commented, “I don’t know about all of this running around, to me there is nothing like a good brisk sit!” I scoffed at this idea back then, but I have come to appreciate the value of a “good brisk sit” to clear the mind. Now that the weather has warmed, we end our days sitting on the porch, sipping a cool beverage, listening to the birds and mulling things over. We often reach out to friends and family by phone to check in. Stay safe, everyone!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.