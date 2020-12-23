CLEARWATER VALLEY — In December, people may be celebrating Hanukkah, winter solstice, a secular version of Christmas with Santa and a Christmas tree, a religious celebration of the birth of Christ, Kwanzaa or other festivals. We are each free to celebrate in our own ways, or not at all. Most of the decorations I see around the valley are of snowmen, Santa Claus and Grinches, but one house in Stites puts up a lighted nativity scene every year on their second-floor porch with lighted words proclaiming, “Jesus is born Savior”.
Every year, about this time, I hear people say, “they won’t let us celebrate Christmas anymore.” I’m not sure why. I think it’s important to reflect on the religious freedom that we have guaranteed in the Constitution. Although there have been health recommendations from the governor and health districts about group size, I know no church in Idaho County where anyone has been stopped, harassed or cited for attending church.
The Nezperce school board voted last week to change the district mascot from “Indians” to “Nighthawks”, after a process that has lasted throughout 2020. It included considerable public input at multiple school board meetings and a committee including students, parents, alumni, community members and staff. No government edict or law required this change, but the elected school board members chose this path. It seems there is often controversy with the movement away from mascots like the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Indians and Salmon Savages. The question comes up “why did this used to be okay and it isn’t now?” I would counter with “was it really ever okay to the people depicted with stereotypes?”
I saw the following post on a friend’s Facebook last weekend. “How about today instead of ranting your opinion of what politicians are doing, you share what great things you or someone else local is doing here in our own community. I would love my news feed filled with stories of positive people making a difference.”
It seems like sound advice. I would sure like to see at least a pause in the name-calling and judging of other people. Many in the Clearwater Valley are stressed, lonely or worried. Some have lost their jobs, or own businesses which have suffered this year. One of the best ways to feel better is to think outside yourself and help others.
In last week’s column, I wrote about some of the great things local teenagers have been doing lately from delivering meals-on-wheels to senior citizens, the Upriver Rampage food drive and various service projects from Scouts. We have emergency responders, medical workers, law enforcement and others helping to keep us safe.
At home we find ourselves picking up the phone more often reaching out to friends, neighbors and family members just to check in, to trade books, tools or wine-making tips.
I am thankful that I meet kind and caring people everywhere I go in the Clearwater Valley. My reporting for the Clearwater Progress leads me to interview people I might never otherwise have met.
This week the darkness shifts to light with the winter solstice and Christmas. I wish you all joy and peace during this time. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.