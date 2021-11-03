CLEARWATER VALLEY — What a glorious sight, a road grader heading down our road last week. The washboards on our road got pretty bad after months of dry weather. After a few inches of rain to return some moisture to the ground, road grading is again possible. Now, my trusty Subaru no longer bounces around and my teeth no longer chatter when I drive my road. Thanks Gene Meinen, Idaho County Road and Bridge superintendent, and the Harpster area crew for getting after it! I know they have many miles of road to keep in shape.
My favorite Kamiah event of the year is the Chamber of Commerce sponsored Halloween lineup in front of City Hall. The whole block is closed to traffic and the costumed kids line up on the center line for judging. I don’t know who is more excited, the parents or the little kids, some entering for the first time. It rained all afternoon ahead of the event, so the chamber opened the Welcome Center to keep everyone dry until show time. Beautiful costumes, like the fairy dinosaur with elegant wings, the silliest, two kids dressed as bowls of mac and cheese, a scary pumpkin-headed creature, a ridiculously cute little kid as a John Deere tractor and a lovely spotted dalmatian. Oh, and a real dog, dyed pink for the occasion, appeared as a unicorn. I give the parents a lot of credit for making these costumes happen! After judging, the families trick-or-treated on Main St. Something new this year, businesses or nonprofits, not on Main St., were invited to join in the fun, setting up and passing out treats as well.
While it seemed like summer might never end, now it seems like the fall colors are holding on forever. This year the larch trees, planted after a couple of timber sales we’ve had on our place in recent years, are big enough to have noticeable color on them.
With Halloween behind us it’s time to order your Christmas swag from the Big Cedar Homemakers. Susan Minke said she has been a member of the group for 30 years and has assembled swags for all those years. “They make the town so beautiful,” Minke said. For only $15 you can buy a swag made from four kinds of local evergreen boughs, three big pine cones tied with a red velvet bow. The event is a fund-raiser, with a good share going to the Tahoe Quick Response Unit and the Ridge Runners Volunteer Fire Dept. You can order one for your home or office by Nov. 7 by calling Susan 208-926-4704. They will be delivered Nov. 19, so you will have yours in time for Thanksgiving and all of December.
Plans are under way to bring back a couple of popular winter events. The Kooskia Holiday Farmers’ Market is planned for Nov. 27. It features unique, homemade local gifts and food products. Call Melissa for information or if you would like to be a vendor 208-739-1602.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.