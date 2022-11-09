Harpster Craft Fair vendors and customers 2022 photo

Vendors chat with customers at the Harpster Craft Fair.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

CLEARWATER VALLEY — We don’t often see people who live in the Kamiah and Kooskia areas featured in national magazines, but I have seen three in the past month. Rolling Stone magazine interviewed Martha Smith, a 2020 CVHS graduate, about her activism at the University of Idaho campus. In her role in student government, she has spoken out against the U. of I.’s restriction of first amendment rights.

High Country News featured Stella Sammaripa, a Nez Perce tribal member, in their #I Am the West story. Sammaripa works as a Nez Perce language program technician. She recently completed a NASA fellowship, during which she created a habitat suitability model for Qeemu used by her ancestors to make twine, rope, basketry and nets. She hopes to restore this plant to part of its historic range.

Anthony Cater with senior project photo

Anthony Cater coached USA wrestling this season for his senior project.
