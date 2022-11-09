CLEARWATER VALLEY — We don’t often see people who live in the Kamiah and Kooskia areas featured in national magazines, but I have seen three in the past month. Rolling Stone magazine interviewed Martha Smith, a 2020 CVHS graduate, about her activism at the University of Idaho campus. In her role in student government, she has spoken out against the U. of I.’s restriction of first amendment rights.
High Country News featured Stella Sammaripa, a Nez Perce tribal member, in their #I Am the West story. Sammaripa works as a Nez Perce language program technician. She recently completed a NASA fellowship, during which she created a habitat suitability model for Qeemu used by her ancestors to make twine, rope, basketry and nets. She hopes to restore this plant to part of its historic range.
Forbes Magazine featured Mary Jane Oatman, a Nez Perce tribal member, about her role as the executive director of the Indigenous Cannabis Association. She is connecting with other tribes around the country to increase the acceptance of cannabis for its traditional use as medicine.
How about that Kamiah Kubs football team? With a muddy, 16-12 win at home over Butte County, they progress to the semifinals next weekend in 1A Division 1 State football.
Leaves are falling, a chill is in the air, and Thanksgiving will be here soon. If you are more of a pie eater than pie maker, or you’re short on time, the teenagers of the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) are creating take-and-bake pies as a fundraiser. (Teen center kitchen staff will line them out.) The take-and-bake approach means your house will still smell like pie.
Pumpkin or apple cost $10, very berry, cherry or chocolate cream cost $12 and southern maple pecan costs $20. Pie pickup is on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22. For information email upriveruylc@gmail.com, call 208-743-4894 or look for UYLC on Facebook. Order pies by Nov. 15.
Speaking of teenagers, I stopped by the Clearwater Valley High School senior project night. Fun meeting some of the class of 2023, questioning them about their projects, finding out what they learned, in a real-life application of skills. Time management, challenges with technology, new power tools, developing plumbing skills, and translating skills as an athlete to teach sports to others are some things I heard.
There’s some buzz around the valley about a formal petition, signed by two people, to remove the Clearwater Valley and Elk City schools from the Mountain View School District, adding that part of the district to the Kamiah School District. Both school boards plan to discuss the petition at their November meetings. It would be interesting to hear what the high school kids think.
If you like to read, don’t miss the Friends of Kooskia Library used book sale on Friday, Nov. 18, 3-6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 a.m.-noon, at the Kooskia City Center. In addition to books, there will be CDs, DVDs and puzzles sold, as well. All profits go to support library programs. The Big Cedar Homemakers will be selling their swags of holiday greenery at the event.
I stopped by the Harpster Craft Fair this weekend and learned the annual Christmas program is returning after a two-year break. Mark your calendars for Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. It’s a fun event that includes Santa, sing-a-longs, musical performances, reading of the Christmas story, gift bag and a chance to share homemade cookies and catch up with your neighbors. It’s a fun tradition that has carried on for decades.
