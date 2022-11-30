CLEARWATER VALLEY — Time to get in the winter holiday spirit. The Christmas Light Parade, cosponsored by Kamiah Fire Rescue and the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce, begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, on Kamiah’s Main Street. This year’s theme is “Back Home for the Holidays” and “Whoville and the Grinch.” After the parade, Santa will be at the firehouse, meeting and greeting!
Chestnuts roasting on an open fire… If you’re in the mood for an old-fashioned Christmas celebration, head to Kamiah this Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Legion Hall (618 Main Street). It will be transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday crafts and treats. The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) partners with many community members for a fun-filled day.
Events include making a wreath, building a gingerbread house, personalized Santa hats, writing a letter to Santa, cookie decorating, face painting and sugar cone trees, painting class, plus photos with Santa and horse-drawn carriage rides. Most activities are free or low-cost. New this year is an Elf Shoppe, where elves help kids pick out gifts for up to four family members.
On Saturday night, Dec. 3, the Christmas show begins at 6 p.m. at the Legion Hall, followed by the pie social. Local talent will perform Christmas classics. The entry fee is a nonperishable donation for the UYLC’s food pantry.
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council is offering a family trip (transportation provided) on Tuesday, Dec. 8, to see “Elf, the Musical” at the Lewiston Civic Theater. Contact UYLCLeah@gmail.com for information or to sign up.
The following weekend, the Harpster Christmas program returns on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at the old Harpster schoolhouse, a fun tradition that began more than 40 years ago. Past gatherings have included sing-a-longs, reading of the Christmas story, a chance to share a song, poem or story and, of course, Christmas cookies. Santa always stops by, too, for a visit with the young people. Everyone gets a treat bag and a chance to visit with neighbors. Bring a couple dozen of your favorite cookies to share.
The Valley Singers, led by Carrie Bain, will perform a Christmas Cantata called “Bethlehem Morning” along with a bell choir and the Idaho County Orchestra. Performances are planned for Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Grangeville United Methodist Church and on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Come, hear some beautiful music and enjoy cookies, punch and coffee afterwards.
Tired of hearing that “they” won’t let us say Merry Christmas anymore. Not sure who “they” are exactly. Don’t be offended if people prefer the all-inclusive Happy Holidays which can include Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, where people celebrate the return of light, Hannukah, New Year’s, or other winter holidays in addition to Christmas.
Last week, I saw a television interview with historian Ken Burns speaking about his recent documentary about the Holocaust. He spoke of the divide between them and us, cautioning against demonizing people you don’t agree with. Burns said, “There is no them, we are all us!” Enjoy the spirit of the season.
