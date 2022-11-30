Clearwater Valley News standing

Clearwater Valley

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Time to get in the winter holiday spirit. The Christmas Light Parade, cosponsored by Kamiah Fire Rescue and the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce, begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, on Kamiah’s Main Street. This year’s theme is “Back Home for the Holidays” and “Whoville and the Grinch.” After the parade, Santa will be at the firehouse, meeting and greeting!

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire… If you’re in the mood for an old-fashioned Christmas celebration, head to Kamiah this Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Legion Hall (618 Main Street). It will be transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday crafts and treats. The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) partners with many community members for a fun-filled day.

