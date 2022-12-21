CLEARWATER — Happy winter solstice! Since prehistoric times, people across the world have celebrated the day of the sun’s rebirth. Glad we begin our slow return to the light, each day a few minutes longer than the last. Beautiful to walk through a snowy landscape and enjoy the peace.
Winter is a time for reflection, so I will look back at my Clearwater Valley News column for the first half of 2022. Next week, I will highlight some July through December CV News highlights.
In January, Kamiah High School senior Kaylee Hunt was sworn in as the city of Kamiah’s newest and youngest city councilor. Mayor Betty Heater appointed Hunt to fill a vacancy following the resignation of a councilor.
Great to see the return of live theater in the Clearwater Valley this year. The Kamiah Characters drew a lot of laughs with their winter play, “Maid to Order.” They were getting ready to perform in spring 2020 when COVID restrictions ended in-person school and events.
Theater also returned to Clearwater Valley Elementary School, with many local kids cast in Missoula Children’s theater production of “Rumpelstiltskin.” Upriver Youth Leadership Council sponsored the show. Later in the spring, Clearwater Valley High School produced the Broadway play “You Can’t Take It With You” about a love story, a quirky family and not being afraid to follow your own path in life.
In March, Kamiah’s first annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival brought some green to Main Street. Irish woman, Dona Brown, set the tone for the newest Kamiah Chamber of Commerce event. Though the weather turned a wee bit misty, people enjoyed the fun run, parade, dancing, games and vendor booths.
April began with a ribbon cutting at the grand opening of the Kooskia Teen Center at the former Purple Feather building in downtown Kooskia. The same weekend, the Friends of Kooskia Library used book sale returned after a two-year break. A three-year accumulation of books made for a great selection.
In April, the Kamiah Kiwanis Club, the Easter bunny, the Teen Center kids, and the Kamiah Fire Rescue welcomed about 140 kids to search for nearly 3,000 treat-filled eggs. Cool, blustery weather greeted the kids who ran quickly to gather up all the eggs in a matter of minutes.
The pomp and circumstance of Clearwater Valley and Kamiah high school graduations marked the end of May. For the second year in a row, the top students academically were all female. Emma Knapton and Cora Maybach Swift were the Clearwater Valley co-valedictorians, with Angel Dominguez as salutatorian. At Kamiah, Delaney Beckman and Emma Godwin shared the top honors, with Zayda Loewen as salutatorian.
In June, the day after school ended, nearly 500 kids enjoyed Youthfest on a drizzly day at Kamiah’s Riverfront Park, a celebration of the end of school, with an amusement park atmosphere. The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus returned to the valley with two performances on the Life Center grounds.
Spring rains seemed like they would never end, until they did suddenly by mid-June. At the end of June, I enjoyed a beautiful ceremony near Lolo Pass to honor the camas in bloom and the traditional place name – wispin’iitpe (known as Packer Meadows). The day included remarks from Forest Service and Nez Perce Tribal leaders, a drum color guard, a friendship dance, drumming and gifting, a great turnout of people gathered in friendship.
Merry Christmas and happy holidays!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.