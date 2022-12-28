Clearwater Valley News standing

Clearwater Valley

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Happy New Year! I am thankful for all the people who helped keep us safe, working through the holidays, at times in cold and windy weather. Law enforcement, fire, ambulance, road crews and power companies, we appreciate you!

Continuing my year-end highlights for the second half of 2022 – July was filled with community events. The Kamiah Aero Club Fly-in, Kamiah Kiwanis Poker Run and classic car show, Elk City Wagon Road Days, Stites Days, with Kooskia Days ending the month. Kooskia Days included three days of activities with an old-fashioned logging show in recognition of the town’s heritage, a frybread taco dinner at the city hall community room to raise funds for the Safe and Sober graduation.

