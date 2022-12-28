CLEARWATER VALLEY — Happy New Year! I am thankful for all the people who helped keep us safe, working through the holidays, at times in cold and windy weather. Law enforcement, fire, ambulance, road crews and power companies, we appreciate you!
Continuing my year-end highlights for the second half of 2022 – July was filled with community events. The Kamiah Aero Club Fly-in, Kamiah Kiwanis Poker Run and classic car show, Elk City Wagon Road Days, Stites Days, with Kooskia Days ending the month. Kooskia Days included three days of activities with an old-fashioned logging show in recognition of the town’s heritage, a frybread taco dinner at the city hall community room to raise funds for the Safe and Sober graduation.
In mid-July, a huge rockslide closed the Selway River Road, thwarting summer recreation plans for some, and greatly adding to the commute for people living past the slide. The scale of the project threatened to overwhelm the Kidder Harris Highway. The slide kept sliding, upsetting clearing efforts. It was well into the fall before the road fully opened.
100-degree-plus weather marked the middle of August for the return of the Chief Lookingglass Powwow, with drumming, dancing, memorials and the gathering of family and friends. Lewis County Friends of NRA firearm festival, gun bash raffle and dinner, Clearwater Valley 4-H kids showed their animals and other projects at the Idaho County Fair, as Kaylee Graves of CVHS ended her time as a princess.
August ended in Kamiah with the blowout back-to-school event, a partnership with Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC), Kamiah School District and the Nez Perce Tribe. It began with a free hamburger dinner for kids and their families, greetings from school and Nez Perce tribal leadership. Students and parents could meet their new teachers, see the classrooms and choose a backpack full of UYLC-funded school supplies.
The long tradition of Kamiah Barbecue Days continued on Labor Day weekend, with a parade, street dances, auctions, vendor booths and a youth zone for kids’ activities. Once school began, the Big Cedar Homemakers hosted their Navajo taco feast at the historic Big Cedar Schoolhouse. Later in the month, UYLC hosted a national recovery month event at the park to celebrate people on the good path of recovering from substance abuse.
October began with the Clearwater chili feed, a smorgasbord of homemade chili, cornbread and dessert. Halloween events included the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce costume contest and downtown trick-or-treating, a carnival at Clearwater Valley High School and a haunted house at the Kamiah Hotel.
November marked the start of seasonal craft fairs, beginning with the Harpster event, then the Kamiah Christmas Boutique, featuring young crafters, and the Kooskia Winter Farmers’ Market.
I enjoyed a chance to visit with many of the Clearwater Valley class of 2023 students at the senior project night. Showcasing their project is a rite of passage for them, part of their transition to adulthood. Each project featured a service element either in the school or the community.
The first weekend of December included Kamiah’s lighted Christmas parade and UYLC’s Olde-Fashioned Christmas event. This filled the Legion Hall with happy chaos, with families making crafts, enjoying snacks, and kids shopping for free gifts for their family members at the Elf Shop. An evening of music followed.
Below-zero morning temperatures greeted everyone in the valley last Thursday morning, a chilly reminder of the start of winter.
As I look forward to the hope and promise of a new year, I value the freedoms that we have as Americans: The right to speak out, to demonstrate in the streets, to worship, to read what we want, to dress how we want, to travel freely. Although signs in the Clearwater Valley exhorting us to ‘Make America Great Again’ have diminished, it saddens me that people don’t think America is great. God bless America!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.