Clearwater Cemetery has “a really peaceful view of the mountains and hills.”

CLEARWATER VALLEY — On a rare sunny day between rainstorms earlier in June, I drove the loop up Wall Creek to Clear Creek, dropping down into Clear Creek. I stopped at the little cemetery near Clearwater. Patsy Hunter led the annual spring cleanup effort there last month.

A notation on the Find-A-Grave website describes the Clearwater Cemetery as “on top of this pineclad hill with a really peaceful, beautiful view of surrounding mountains and hills.” I’d have to agree it’s a lovely and peaceful place.

My dad’s role as a historian led our family to visit many old cemeteries when I was a kid. We would wander and look at the stones, reading the inscriptions, imagining the lives of the people from earlier times and see familiar local names. Occasionally, we stopped to have a picnic or to pick wild berries and enjoyed the peace. Clearwater Cemetery is one of those places. Without care, old cemeteries become overgrown.

June 23 marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Education Amendments of 1972, Title IX by President Nixon. This civil rights law prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex for any entity receiving federal funds. One of the practical effects of this was an expansion of high school and college-level sports for women. Prior to Title IX, many girls had few sports opportunities. In my own high school years, in the late 70s, I ran cross-country and track.

Although Clearwater Valley and Kamiah High Schools are small 1A sports programs, girls compete in basketball, volleyball, cross-country, tennis (CV only), softball and track/field. A few in recent years have competed in wrestling. Sports are great for a lot of kids. Wonderful that CV and Kamiah can provide such an array of sports that benefit students of different body types and temperaments.

