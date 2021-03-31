CLEARWATER VALLEY — With the weather warming up, I’m starting to see more life on the streets and people gathering outdoors. After all the spring sports just got started, CV and Kamiah are on spring break this week, so no school activities. Last week, a marathon length track meet at Kamiah lasted until 10 p.m. Clearwater Valley Rams senior distance runner, Preston Amerman, was chosen as “Ram of the Week” for a great performance in four different events. Cole Olsen, of Clearwater, who was also a standout distance runner at CVHS, now a senior at LCSC, continues to shine in a delayed cross-country season. Last week, Olsen won the Cascade Conference Championship race.
I attended a nice outdoor event for the Clearwater Progress, last week, on the only clear sunny day all week. Carolyn Doughty, representing the VFW, presented a Quilt of Valor (made by Cathie Orr) to Robert Lee Murdoch, in an outdoor ceremony at his home in Kamiah. Murdoch served as a Seaman 2nd Class in the US Navy from 1949-1955 during the Korean War. Bob and his wife, “Peanut”, are longtime members of the VFW and the Hope Fellowship Church in Kooskia. Fellow veterans from VFW and American Legion and church friends attended the ceremony.
The Kooskia recycling site is back to accepting catalogs, paperback books, magazines and telephone books, which can now be combined with newspaper in the commodity bins, according to Liz Clark, the site contact. They had discontinued this for quite a few months.
Also, in Kooskia, Purdy’s Farm Table has survived their first year in business and appears to have a new sign, featuring a barn, unless I just haven’t noticed it before.
The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road invite you to join them at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, at the Clearwater Grange Hall for planning for the Elk City Wagon Road Days on July 17-18. Anyone interested in helping is welcome to attend. A potluck lunch follows the meeting. If you want to check out the Wagon Road Museum, the group will have it open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Museum tells the story of the old road that ran to Elk City hauling supplies in the 1890s.
My garden is starting to wake up from winter. We’ve been munching on some heirloom carrots I found buried in last year’s mulch and the spinach is going crazy in the cold frame. My cool season seeds are sprouting in the indoor rack. I bought my garden seeds early again this year, in case there is a run on seeds like last year. Bought a seed collection called “salsa party” that sounds like fun. Now the trick is for everything to get ripe at the same time. Happy spring!
