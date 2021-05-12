CLEARWATER VALLEY — Great to see the Nez Perce Tribal members gathering in Kamiah for the spring general council. They were able to gather in person this year. On the first day of council the ‘Uuyit Kimti program staff organized a memorial walk to remember missing and murdered indigenous women. Red dresses hung from trees around town and at the Heart of the Monster to symbolize the women. People in Kamiah seemed curious about the dresses and their purpose.
Also last week, John and Rosa Yearout and Joyce McFarland brought two Appaloosa horses to Kamiah Elementary School as part of a cultural program through the STEP (State Tribal Education Program). After learning about the history of the horses and the importance to the Nez Perce people, the kids had a chance to meet the horses up close. Fun to watch the interactions, ranging from cautious, curious to pure joy of gently petting a horse.
The Kamiah Fire Rescue Chief, Bill Arsenault, welcomes people in the Kamiah area to come celebrate EMS week, by attending an open house planned for May 21, 2-6 p.m. The event will include touch-a-truck activities for the kids, free smoke detectors, blood pressure checks, yellow-dot program packs and refreshments. Come meet the staff and see the updates they have made to the fire hall. Arsenault and the staff seem to be everywhere around town, jumping in and helping with community events, like the Easter Egg Hunt, having dinner with the Teen Center kids, hosting “prom” at the Fire house and organizing Fitness Friday walks at the track. Dallon Wheeler, from the Kamiah Chamber, recently presented Arsenault with the Chamber’s President’s award for all he has done for the community.
“The Maniac- the best dam race in Idaho” returns this year to Orofino, after being cancelled last year. I joined in one year because of the name. Whether you are a fan of dams or not, running or walking across the Dworshak dam gives you a sense of the massive scale of 717-foot-high concrete dam, reportedly the third highest dam in the United States. The event, organized by the Clearwater Chamber of Commerce, is a fund-raiser for their programs, begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, beginning at the Dworshak Viewpoint. Participants of all ages can walk or run a 3 or 5-kilometer course, both crossing the dam twice. For information or to preregister 208-476-4336 or go to www.orofino.com.
In recent months, I have noticed an increased presence of Idaho County law enforcement officers in my travels around the Clearwater Valley portion of the county. As a citizen who believes in the rule of law and respects law enforcement, this is a welcome sight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.