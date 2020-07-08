CLEARWATER VALLEY -- I am learning more about food raised and sold in the Clearwater Valley. Red Heifer Ranch piqued my interest because their cows are red, not black like most people have around here. I headed up Kidder Ridge last week to meet with Jason Hicks, to learn more about their grass-fed cattle operation. Jason, his wife, Lori, and adult children, Hannah, and Adam, maintain a herd of Red Devons. These cattle came to the U.S. as early as the 1600’s from Devonshire, England. (I have a special affinity for Devonshire because I lived there for a year in the mid 1980’s, studying at a local college.)
I asked Jason “Why do you raise red Devon cows?” He explained that this type of cattle initially was a multi-purpose breed for milk and meat. Nowadays, it is primarily bred as a meat cow. They live their whole life cycle on grass hay and green grass, no corn or grains. The Devons have larger stomachs and assimilate their grass into growth very efficiently. The Hicks don’t treat the animals with any antibiotics (unless they are sick), instead relying on a mineral program to boost the animals’ immune system. According to Hicks, there are health benefits to grass-fed beef, compared to those who are finished at feed lots. (Cattle that are bred to finish on corn do not finish as well on grass.)
They move the animals planned for this year’s slaughter daily to keep them on good grass throughout the season, using a system called Managed Intense Grazing (MIG). Hicks uses portable hot wire fencing, delineated into small paddocks. When we approached the cattle, they were all clumped together, waiting for the wire to drop so they could move to their next “salad bar”. The intense grazing system results in efficient utilization of the grass in the pastures.
Red Heifer Ranch currently offers a gourmet steakburger sold in a 20-pound box of one-pound rolls. This product works well for people who don’t have the money or freezer space to buy a quarter, a half or a whole cow or simply want a smaller amount. For the barbecue season they also sell a five-pound box of burger patties. Later, in the summer, they will offer an all-beef breakfast sausage.
Jason takes his cattle to the University of Idaho for slaughter, then to 4 Frendz meat market in Clarkston for processing. These are both USDA inspected facilities so meat can be stamped for individual sale and sold legally as a packaged product. Red Heifer processes 12 to 18 animals per year and sells them in the local area.
I took home a pound of steakburger, which Nick grilled. I can report it was delicious and tender! For more information about Red Heifer ranch and their products go to https://redheiferdevons.com or call (208) 926-4741. Buy local, eat local!
Two local events are planned on Saturday, July 11th - Stites Days and a Show-N-Shine car show in Kamiah. Stites Day begins with a Firehouse breakfast from 8 - 9 a.m., followed by a parade at 10 a.m., with Rey and Eve Mireles as the grand marshals. Buy a burger for lunch at city hall beginning at noon, followed by kids’ games at the park and raffle items. Call (208) 926-7121 or (208) 935-5810 for information.
Check out the Show -N-Shine car show on Main Street in Kamiah beginning at 11 a.m., with trophy presentation at 3 p.m. A donation of $10 is suggested for each entry, with signups beginning at 8 a.m. Various items will be raffled off, with all the money raised that day going to the Veterans Entertainment fund at the Lewiston Veterans Home. For more info, contact (208) 451-5863 or lee7551@sbcglobal.net .
In Clearwater Community news, most of the Elk City Wagon Road Days’ events planned for July 18th have been cancelled due to COVID-19 health concerns, according to Susanne Smith, President of the Elk City Wagon Road Days Group. The Elk City Wagon Road Museum at the Clearwater Grange Hall will be open from 9 - 11 a.m. People can check out the historical museum, buy Dana Lohrey’s local history books, Wagon Road T-shirts, hats, raffle tickets for rifles, quilts and other items. Vendors who had planned to be on Main St. are welcome to set up at the Grange Hall. The raffle drawing will be held at 11 a.m. and 18 rolls of frozen sirloin hamburger will be sold after the raffle. The other events - parade, quilt show, variety gospel hour and the guided trip over the wagon road to Elk City - are cancelled. If you would like to help with the annual clean-up of the Wagon Road, meet at the Grange Hall on Wednesday, July 15 at 9 a.m. If you have questions, contact Sue Smith at (208) 926-4278.
The Sally Ann Road clean-up day is still scheduled for Saturday, July 11th. Meet at the Grange Hall at 8:30 a.m.
I encourage you to make good choices and stay healthy!
