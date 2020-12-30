CLEARWATER VALLEY — As 2020 draws to a close, and I begin my 5th year writing this column, I reflect on the past year. It began with Kamiah’s annual Crab Feed in January, Clearwater’s Groundhog Day feed in February, and the Valley Educational Support Team (VEST) Fest in early March. Also, in February, a family-friendly fun new event, Melanie Gianopulos’ senior project “Run with your heart” race at the CVHS track. The fun run/walk attracted more than 70 people of all ages and raised more than $1,000 for St. Mary’s heart rehab center in Cottonwood. Another new event, a workshop sponsored by Clearwater Cultures, delved into “Why probiotics in home, garden and farm?,” which drew a crowd to the Oddfellows Lodge in Clearwater.
In mid-March, the CV music teacher directed a brilliant and fun production of the Broadway musical, Singing in the Rain. The musical provided a great creative outlet for 30 or more students involved in the production. A few days later the Clearwater QRU hosted its spaghetti feed fund-raiser. I met so many great high school seniors at CV’s senior project night. They shared with the public a variety of projects from constructing benches to creating murals to brighten the school (Gabby Harrington and Trinaty Stevens’ projects), to helping coach younger kids wrestling (Christian Fabbi) and helping with Lego League kids (Dakota Gorges).
In the spring, I shifted to interviewing people outdoors, writing about Stacy Van Steenwyk, and her daughter, Molly, gentling mustangs (adopted from the Bureau of Land Management), and later, the birth of a baby burro at their place. With increasing interest in local foods, I interviewed a neighbor, Sue Hagle, and learned more about her 2 Lazy H Ranch grass-fed beef operation.
In May, I cheered for the CV High school graduates as they paraded through Kooskia to their socially distanced graduation. I also attended a Memorial Day commemoration with the American Legion and VFW at the Pine Ridge cemetery near Kooskia.
June included the Classics on the Clearwater car show at Long Camp RV park, the Kamiah rodeo and the start of the Kooskia Farmers’ Market. The market provided an outdoor space for people to meet and greet friends and neighbors. I also interviewed several market gardeners who sell their produce at the market - Linda Gullikson, and Cindy Lane (who gave me a tour of her high tunnel greenhouse.)
In July, I enjoyed visiting Jason Hicks and his grass-fed red Devon cattle operation, another example of a small, direct-sale local, agriculture operation. I headed to Caribel to see the Law family, learning about their small dairy operation, and sampling their ice cream and cheese.
Kamiah’s Teen Center outgrew their space in one year, moving two doors down Main Street to a larger space. Although they have shut down several times over the months, they have tried to continue to be there, offering teen and tween programming. It is great to see some life in the streets of Kamiah with young people heading to the Center.
Fall included a scaled down Pumpkin Patch event at Pam and Mike Hipes’ place. Families streamed in all day, happily picking out their pumpkins. Stites broke ground on their new mini-park and later in the fall, a major construction to replace culverts at the base of Stites Canyon Creek. CV and Kamiah Homecomings included the usual parades, royalty and football games.
The Chamber of Commerce, Teen Center and others brightened the Kamiah business district with decorations, beginning with the Festival of the Trees in store windows, then the Whoville themed seasonal décor.
As the New Year begins, I am filled with joy and hope for the future. I am proud to be part of long tradition of Idaho County Free Press column writers, sharing my view of what’s happening in the valley and beyond. It’s always great to hear from my readers sharing their ideas for future columns. Wishing you all peace in the New Year!
