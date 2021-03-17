CLEARWATER VALLEY — What a great weekend for getting out and enjoying the sun! Took a scenic drive up to Lochsa Lodge and enjoyed meeting the new owners, Matt and Ruben, who bought the place at the beginning of the year. People filled all nineteen cabins, enjoying the place. Warm enough to sit outside on a sunny afternoon and still plenty of snow up towards Lolo Pass for those who want to ski, snowshoe or snowmobile.
Back in Kooskia, it seemed like full-on springtime. Sunday afternoon volleyball is back and a crowd had gathered to play. It sure looked like they were having fun. The park is such a great asset for the city and surrounding area, giving people a place to gather, run around in the sun and enjoy the day.
Still a fair number of people fishing along the South Fork, but the biggest crowd I saw this weekend was at Harpster Hole. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game made a good move last year buying a stretch of land to maintain public access for the long run. It is a popular spot for fishing and later in the year for swimming.
This week, students from Clearwater Valley will perform the spring play, “Wagon Wheels a-Rollin’” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 18-20, at 7 p.m. Director Liz Nuxoll encourages people to call the school in advance to reserve tickets since seating will be limited to 100 people per night to help with social distancing.
Easter egg hunts are on for the kids this year, three different events, all on Saturday, April 3, at Kooskia Park at 10 a.m., Kamiah Riverside Park at 11 a.m. and the Life Center at 7 p.m. (by flashlight). The UYLC could use more plastic Easter eggs to fill, so if you have some you can contribute, drop them off at the Teen Center in Kamiah.
